The job of a catcher is grueling enough without having to worry about getting whacked with a bat. Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna has thrust the baseball world into new discussions about safety after connecting with the top of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith’s helmet on his backswing.

He tried explaining himself after a tense exchange.

“Marcell Ozuna told me he didn’t intend to hit Will Smith with his backswing,” Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “Ozuna said he’s never trying to hurt anyone. Ozuna said Smith told him to ‘clean it up’ and that it was the fifth time Ozuna had hit Smith like that. Ozuna suggested Smith back up when he hits.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Oh boy. Although Ozuna reiterated that he had no ill-intent on his swing and Smith echoed the same sentiment, this does not sound like a resolved conflict. Both men are on different sides of what could become the latest MLB rules debate. Ozuna, who has thumped Smith and other catchers before, is suggesting others adapt to him.

At 32 years of age, it seems the two-time All-Star has no interest in adjusting his infamous extended follow-through. Does that require the league to step in if a future incident like this one occurs? Acquiescing to Ozuna’s pleas and simply backing up would be the simplest way to handle this situation, but it is probably not the fairest. Especially when dealing with a repeat offender who appears to be one of the only players to have this sort of problem.

Marcell Ozuna is not eager to change, and Will Smith is unlikely to come around on being struck in the head. This is an impasse. Commissioner Rob Manfred will have to find a way to protect his players if this issue persists.

Meanwhile, fans should be on high alert for any boiling tension in Tuesday night’s battle between the division-leading Braves and Dodgers.