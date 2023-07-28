It is a cliche, but the Atlanta Braves (64-36) might not be compelled to make a huge move ahead of the trade deadline because a healthy Max Fried is a high-end addition in its own right. But that might have to be put on hold just a bit longer.

The lefty, who remains on the 60-day injured list with a forearm strain, is having his latest rehab start with the Gwinnett Stripers pushed back for the second time this week, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Fried was unable to go on Wednesday due to an illness, so there was reason to believe he could still be under the weather on Friday. Manager Brian Snitker confirmed Fried has been dealing with a stomach bug but will start Saturday.

So, the 2022 All-Star appears to still be on track for an Atlanta return in the imminent future. The organization has been patient with him, as forearm injuries can be a nightmare to overcome. Fried has made just five starts this season with the Braves and last pitched on May 5th against the Baltimore Orioles. They have astonishingly secured the MLB's best record without the Cy Young runner-up and have no reason to rush him back now.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It has been a mixed bag for the the 29-year-old in his three rehab outings in Triple-A, but assuming he does not have any setbacks in his fourth start, Max Fried should finally be activated from the IL. That will not be Friday, though, as the southpaw's season-long battle with his health unfortunately rages on.

Braves fans can hardly wait for Fried and his 2.08 ERA to trot back onto Truist Park. Just in time for the club to pursue its second World Series in three years.