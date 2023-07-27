While the Atlanta Braves still hold a 10 game lead in the AL East, the team has been on a losing skid recently. Manager Brian Snitker has watched the losses pile up, but doesn't want the Braves to panic just yet.

Atlanta has gone just 4-7 in their last 11 games. Snitker understands the rigors of a long MLB season and knows that no team can win any game. As the Braves prepare for their playoff push, Snitker is expecting a rise in success, via Molly Burkhardt of MLB.com.

“It's gonna happen,” Snitker said of the Braves returning to their winning ways. “It's just the nature of the beast here, you just keep fighting and showing up every day and we're gonna get hot again at some point in time.”

While the Braves have been on an elongated slump, Atlanta has had the luxury of their torrid start to the season. The Braves' 64-36 is the still the best in the league as Atlanta is well on their way to a playoff appearance – most likely as the NL East champions.

This recent stretch has given the Braves an opportunity to crash back to reality and understand how to battle back from hardship. Snitker is expecting Atlanta to navigate the choppy waters and come out of their losing streak ready to take on any foe.

Entering the playoffs, Brian Snitker and the Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series. Come postseason, Snitker is expecting Atlanta to have figured things out and to be playing their best baseball when it matters most.