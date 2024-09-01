On Saturday evening, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves dropped their second out of three games to the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies, making it even less likely that they will be able to mount a late season comeback to win the division. Despite this, Harris made one of the most impressive plays of the season for the Braves late in this one that even left some Phillies fans in awe.

The play occurred in the seventh inning when Phillies batter Austin Hays sent a ball toward the fence in the outfield for what looked to be a surefire home run. However, Harris then leaped and extended his glove over the wall, snatching the ball back and robbing the home run.

Even Hays couldn't help but smile at the greatness put on display.

After the game, Braves general manager Brian Snitker gave his blunt opinion on the play, per ESPN, via the Associated Press.

“That's probably the catch of the year,” said Snitker.

He also praised Harris' game as a whole.

“Just the feel and God-given talent,” Snitker said. “You don't teach that. He's must-see TV.”

Meanwhile, Harris also broke down his perspective on the epic moment.

“It hit perfectly in my web and as I was coming back I saw the Phillies pitchers in awe,” Harris said. “That’s when I really knew I caught it. It was pretty cool to make that catch.”

Hilariously, Harris also took to X, formerly Twitter, after the game with some additional thoughts.

“SAWRY,” wrote Harris, alongside a spiderweb and a hands covering face emoji.

He then responded to a fan who criticized him for tweeting after a loss, writing, “Its ok i already cried. Back at it tmrw.”

Indeed, the Braves will have a chance to salvage a series split vs the Phillies on Sunday.

Where do the Braves go from here?

If the Braves were going to have even the slightest chance of keeping their division winning streak alive, a win on Saturday in Philadelphia was probably going to be necessary. Instead, Atlanta is now once again six games back of the Phillies with less than a month to play, meaning all of their attention should now realistically be focused on holding onto the Wild Card spot they currently own.

Two games back of the Braves in that department are another NL East team, the New York Mets, who have turned their season around after a horrendous start and still have another series vs the Braves to be played at Truist Park later this month.