The Atlanta Braves are finally on the cusp of bringing everyday center fielder Michael Harris II back into the lineup. Sidelined since June, Harris will be activated from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday just in time for the third game in the Braves' four-game set against the San Francisco Giants, per MLB.com.

“He's getting back in there tomorrow. Eligible to come off, and he's feeling good. Had a good rehab. Be good to get one of our guys back. It'll be awesome. Be great. Been a long time without him. We see what a special player he is, what he can provide,” manager Brian Snitker said, per Bally Sports South on X.

Michael Harris II landed on the 60-day injured list after he suffered a strained left hamstring that limited him to just one plate appearance during the Braves' 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 14. Harris' injury has forced the Braves to utilize a timeshare at center field between the likes of Jarred Kelenic, Ramon Laureano, and Eli White, with White starting Atlanta's Tuesday night contest against the Giants.

Harris' 2024 season hasn't gone according to plan at all both for him and the Braves. After two incredible seasons to begin his career in the big leagues, the 23-year-old center fielder has struggled this season; his power production has declined, and the quality of his contact hasn't been up to his usual standards as well. He is currently slashing .250/.295/.358 — the worst marks of his career to this point.

The good news is that Harris did well in his rehab stint at Triple-A. The 23-year-old went 10-23 in his short stay with the Gwinnett Stripers, which could bode well for his production at the plate moving forward after starting off the 2024 season on a less-than-ideal note.

The Braves will need Harris to return to his 2022 and 2023 levels of production especially with their offense not performing up to par relative to their previous years.

Things are looking up for the Braves

The Braves are currently locked in a tight race for a wild card spot in the National League; they entered Tuesday with a mere 1.5-game lead over the New York Mets for the third and final wild card spot, so getting Michael Harris II's services back could not have come at a better time.

But other than Harris, manager Brian Snitker also gave some reasons to be optimistic over the recovery of a few other crucial players for the Braves.

“[Reynaldo] Lopez is throwing right now as we're talking. At some point, Ozzie [Albies'] healing. That's all really good things when you kinda get your club back together,” Snitker added.

Starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, who is on the 15-day injured list due to a forearm injury, is currently on a rehab assignment in Triple-A, which signals that a return is near. Meanwhile, Ozzie Albies may not be too close to a return since he's recovering from a fractured wrist, but perhaps Snitker's remarks suggest that he is progressing well.

The Braves will need all hands on deck if they were to hang onto their current playoff positioning.