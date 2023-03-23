Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias has a low-grade shoulder inflammation, MLB.com Braves beat writer Mark Bowman wrote in a Thursday tweet.

He will start the year on the injured list and will not throw for the next seven days.

The Braves announced they optioned five players to Triple-A Gwinnett and reassigned four more players to minor league camps on Monday. Reliever Nick Anderson, who earned a 7-6 record in 93 MLB games, will not be on the Braves’ opening day roster after he was sent down.

Raisel Iglesias has eight seasons of MLB experience with three teams under his belt. He played in 28 games for the Braves in 2022 after being traded from the Los Angeles Angels in an August deal just before the MLB trade deadline. According to the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal, the Angels received pitchers Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez in return for the right-handed pitcher.

Iglesias took home an ERA of 0.34, a WHIP of 0.835 and 30 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched for Atlanta.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Raisel Iglesias agreed to a four-year contract with the Angels in 2021, ensuring the team secured one of the top relief pitchers on the market at the time. He initially rejected the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer earlier from the Angels that offseason. The 6-foot-2-inch reliever earned a 9-11 record in 104 games played for the Angels between 2021 and 2022, finishing 91 games and racking up 151 batters during his time on the mound for Los Angeles.

Pitcher Mike Soroka spoke about his potential long-awaited outing in the Braves’ Spring Training.

“Soroka felt good, was pleased with velo, particularly how hard he throw some breaking balls,” the Athletic Braves senior writer David O’Brien wrote in a Wednesday tweet. “Said ‘little rough around the edges’ on breaking ball, but overall he was encouraged and all upbeat afterward.

“He’ll likely start one of the final 2 games of spring (both are vs. Boston).”