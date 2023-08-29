No player in the history of Major League Baseball has ever swiped 60 bases and hit 30 home runs in a single season. Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is just a homer away from reaching that plateau that nobody has ever been to after yet another scorching performance Monday night against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Acuna, however, is already happy with how his body is holding up this season, thus allowing him to do the incredible feats he's been pulling off on the field on a consistent basis.

“I think I'm just really happy and proud that I've been able to stay healthy for this whole season,” Ronald Acuna Jr. said following the Braves' 14-4 demolition of the Rockies (via Mark Bowman of MLB.com). “The goal is to be able to go out there, contribute and help the team win any way possible.”

In the win over the Rockies, Acuna went off for four hits with a home run and five RBIs. He also drew a walk and had two stolen bases. Colorado couldn't solve Acuna, who is now slashing .335/.418/.572 and carrying 29 home runs and 61 total bases on the season.

Acuna's brilliance is also a reflection of his team's success. Atlanta has won five of its last six games and 10 of its last 13 outings. With a 12.5-game advantage in the National League East, the Braves are looking like a virtual lock to win the division.

The 25-year-old Acuna is just the fourth player ever in MLB history to have more than 20 home runs and over 30 stolen bases in a season.