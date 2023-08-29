In the seventh inning of the Atlanta Braves' 14-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night, two fans went onto the field and approached star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., and he was eventually knocked to the ground as security handled the situation. Acuna was not injured and smiled after the incident. He described what happened after the game.

“I was a little scared at first,” Ronald Acuna Jr. said through an interpreter, according to ESPN. “I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn't say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything's OK. We're all OK, and I hope they're OK.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker was concerned when he saw the two fans approach Acuna.

“You don't want to see that happen, I know that,” Brian Snitker said, via ESPN. “You don't know what they will do when they get out there. It's a scary situation.”

Rockies manager Bud Black agree with Snitker's view.

“That's disappointing, for me, that it happens, especially in our ballpark, in our town,” Bud Black said, via ESPN. “That bothers me. It bothers me in general when I see it elsewhere, in all of sports.”

Luckily, Acuna was not hurt during the incident. The Braves went on to win a comfortable game, and Acuna did not seem to be too bothered.

The Braves and Rockies will play again on Tuesday in Colorado.