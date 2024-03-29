The Atlanta Braves won't be with All-Star catcher Sean Murphy for some time after suffering an injury in their season-opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
Manager Brian Snitker confirmed following the game that Murphy will be placed on the Injured List as a result of the oblique strain he sustained during the game. While the Braves were able to take the 9-3 win over the Phillies, losing their primary catcher this early is certainly quite the brutal blow to one of the best teams in the MLB.
“He's sore, he's going to have to go on the IL. We'll get him checked out tomorrow to see what the images say. I hate it for him, he had such a nice end to his Spring, was feeling good. Just one of those freak things,” the Braves manager shared, via Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan,
Travis d'Arnaud, who replaced Murphy at the plate in the middle of the at-bat following the injury, is expected to take over the catcher duties as Murphy heads to the IL. Chadwick Tromp is set to back up d'Arnaud, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic.
How did Braves' Sean Murphy suffer injury vs. Phillies?
For those who missed it, Murphy suffered his injury in the seventh inning of the battle with Phillies after swinging to Matt Strahm's pitch. The Braves vet immediately grabbed his left side following the missed hit and proceeded to walk off the field after a conversation with trainer George Poulis.
Based on the replays of the incident, it was clear Murphy hurt himself as he quickly walked away from the plate.
Sean Murphy left today’s game after this swing against Matt Strahm. pic.twitter.com/Y0aVCpswgv
— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 29, 2024
Speaking to reporters postgame, Murphy shared that he doesn't have much information about the injury aside from the fact that he felt his oblique. However, he did share his hope that the injury isn't as serious as it seems to be and that he would be able to return to the team soon.
“Hopefully it’s minor and be back sooner than later,” Murphy shared, via Bally Sports.
Braves fans concerned about Sean Murphy
It remains to be seen how long Murphy will be out, but sure enough, fans aren't happy with the development. There's no denying that the 29-year-old is one of the best players on the team, and his production will be hard to replace. Murphy is coming off a 2023 season in which he tallied 21 home runs and 68 RBIs–both career-highs–all while establishing himself as one of the best catchers in the MLB during the campaign.
“Earlier this week in Florida, Sean Murphy hit 2 of the longest home runs I’ve ever seen against Minnesota’s ace. Now he’s on the Injured list for a few weeks. He’ll be tough to replace,” a fan wrote. Another frustrated supporter shared, “Sean Murphy got hurt for the Braves already, that sucks.”
“I really felt like he was gonna have a huge year, get back soon,” a fan added.
A fourth Braves faithful shared, “Wishing Sean Murphy a quick recovery. Hate to see a star go down any time but especially on opening day!
It remains to be seen how both Travis d'Arnaud and Chadwick Tromp will fare with Murphy out, but hopes are high that the two are more than enough to fill the hole the All-Star leaves at the catcher position. As for Murphy's injury status, fans can only stay patient and wait for the test results on his health setback for now.