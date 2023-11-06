The Braves have made a move early in the offseason, as they have decided to move on from reliever Brad Hand

The Atlanta Braves have an intriguing offseason, as the club looks to find ways to improve after a surprising early exit in the 2023 MLB playoffs. One move the team has already made is letting go of reliever Brad Hand, who was acquired by Atlanta ahead of the recently concluded season's trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies, per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“Source: The Braves are expected to decline their end of Brad Hand's mutual option, which would make him a free agent. Monday is the deadline for these decisions to become official.”

Hand, who turned 33 last March, originally had a club option for 2024 on the deal he signed with the Rockies in the previous offseason, though, that option was converted into a mutual option triggered by his trade to the Braves.

Hand, who is a three-time All-Star and was the majors' leader in saves back in the 2020 campaign, made a total of four appearances for Atlanta in 2023. Over those appearances, he allowed two earned runs on 19 hits with a save across 18.0 total innings of action. Including his time with the Rockies, Hand went 5-3 with a 5.53 ERA and 4.02 FIP through 53.2 innings.

The Braves finished the 2023 MLB regular season as the team many believe can go all the way and win the World Series after they collected 104 wins — the most in the entire big leagues. However, Atlanta was not able to overcome the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, falling prey to Bryce Harper and the Phillies in four games.