The Texas Rangers continue their interleague series with the Atlant Braves. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

After the loss yesterday, the Braves have now lost five of their last six games. In those games, they have struggled to score, putting up just 13 runs in five games. They did break out in the first game of the series against the Rangers though, as the Braves scored 12 runs in that game alone. Atlanta still sits in first place in the NL East, with a five-game lead over the Miami Marlins.

The Rangers are also a first-place ball club. They sit 26-16 on the year, with a three-game lead on the Astros in the AL West. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 games overall, including their last game against the Braves. In that one, Adolis Garcia hit a home run and drove in his 43rd and 44th RBIs of the year.

Here are the Braves-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rangers Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+116)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Braves vs. Rangers

TV: BSSO/BSSW

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have the sixth most RBIs in baseball, with 213 so far this year. After accounting for non-RBI situation runs, they rank fifth in total runs scored on the year. Beyond that, they sit fifth in team ERA, and 11th in team WHIP. Having a top-flight offense and great pitching is a tough combination to break through against. The offense is led by Ronald Acuna Jr., who is putting up MVP-level numbers this year. Acuna Jr. is hitting .348 this season with an OPS of 1.041. Both of those are second in the league. Both of those marks would be tops in his amazing career. This month, Acuna Jr. is hitting .339, with 12 RBIs and six home runs. He has hit a home run in three straight games now, while also on a seven-game hitting streak.

The Braves will be facing Nathan Eovaldi today, a right-handed pitcher. This year, Matt Olson is hitting .245 against right-handed pitching, with nine home runs and 21 RBIs. Olson also has batted .286 against Eovaldi with two RBIs since 2018. Yesterday, Olson had two hits and scored a run in the loss. It was good to see him have two hits in a game. It is the first time since April 24th that Olson has had two hits in a game, as he has struggled to a .204 batting average so far this month.

The Braves will send Spencer Strider to the mound today. Strider is coming off his first loss of the season, as he went 6.2 innings, and gave up two runs, one being earned. The Braves did not provide any runs of support for Strider as he took the loss. He is now 4-1 on the season with a 2.51 ERA. His ERA on the road has been amazing this year. On the road, Strider has a 1.90 ERA this season.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Braves score a lot, but the Rangers score even more. The Rangers are second in the majors in runs batter this year, as well as fifth in the majors in hits on the season. They are fourth in batting average, and also fourth in OPS. Last night, it was more of Adolis Garcia being great. He is leading the league with 44 RBIs this year and has 11 home runs as well. His batting average has dipped something month, as he is hitting just .220 on the month, but he has drawn seven walks to give him a .305 OBP this month.

Marcus Semien is the team leader in WAR this year. He is tied for fourth in the majors with 35 RBIs. Like Garcia, he added to his RBI total in the win yesterday, but unlike Garcia, Semien is hitting well this month. So far this month, Semien is hitting .351 with an OBP of .441. He has walked nine times, driven in 12 runs, and hit two home runs. Semien has also been hitting great against right-handed pitching. This year he is hitting .310 against righties, with seven home runs and 29 RBIS.

Nathan Eovaldi heads to the mound today for the Rangers. At home this year he is 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA. Overall though, his ERA is at 2.70 with a WHIP of just .99. His last three starts have been nearly perfect. In each start he has pitched eight or more innings, giving up five or fewer hits, and given up no runs. Eovaldi has not given up a run in his last 29.1 innings of work.

Final Braves-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been hitting wonderfully this year and scoring a lot of runs. This however will be a pitcher’s duel. For as great as Strider has been this year, lately, Eovaldi has been better. His nearly 30 innings straight of scoreless baseball have been amazing. The Rangers should not need to put up many runs to help Eovaldi get the win today. The problem will be trying to find those runs. They do not have the same power that the Braves have in their lineup, where one swing of the bat could provide all the runs they need. Expect a lower-scoring tight game in this one, with the Rangers covering.

Final Braves-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-140)