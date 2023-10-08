Are the Atlanta Braves experiencing deja vu? The start of their NLDS rematch against the Philadelphia Phillies ended in another shocking loss at home. The Braves' white-hot bats uncharacteristically fell asleep during the game, as they were unable to score any runs. Despite a near-perfect game from Spencer Strider, Atlanta just couldn't muster up the offense.

After the game, a camera caught Spencer Strider fuming at the Braves' pitching coach Rick Kranitz. Fans were curious to know why Strider was that animated in the dugout, and whether there was trouble brewing in Atlanta. After the game, Strider talked about the incident and reassured everyone that everything was just fine, per MLB.com.

“I was just having a personal conversation with [Kranitz],” Strider said. “Unfortunately for me, sometimes my conversations are on camera, and I'm guilty of showing emotion when I speak at times. So yeah, I mean, just having a conversation with Kranny. Some of it wasn’t even about baseball.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker also downplayed the supposed “outburst”. The manager said that Strider often rags him about wanting to stay in games, and that it's just his competitive nature speaking.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

“He told me he wanted to stay — he does every time I go through it,” Snitker added. “‘How many starts did you make this year?’ Every time he comes out of the game, most of the time, he's yelling at me that he wants to stay. And he said, ‘I'm good, I'm good.’

It's not like Strider was picture-perfect during the Game 1 loss, too. In fact, the only two blunders he made directly led to the two runs scored by Philly. The first was a missed pick-off throw that allowed Bryce Harper to get to second base. He would eventually be driven home by Bryson Stott on a single. The next blunder was just a solo home run crushed by Harper towards the end of his stint.

Still, those two mistakes could have been forgotten had the Braves remembered how to hit, and hit when it matters. In a season where the Braves were one of the best hitting teams in the league, Atlanta inexplicably clammed up. They are looking to bounce back in Game 2 and avoid a repeat of last year's sweep to this same Phillies team.