The Atlanta Braves are one of the best teams in baseball this season and they have their eyes set on winning the World Series. The Braves have the best record in baseball right now, and it isn't particularly close. Atlanta is currently 96-50 and the next closest team is the Baltimore Orioles who are 91-54. The Braves are 17 games up on the second place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, and they will be the top seed in the NL when the postseason rolls around.

Win 96 came on Wednesday when the Braves took down the Phillies on the road, 4-1. Spencer Strider got the start on the rubber for the Braves, and he was absolutely terrific. Strider went for seven innings and gave up one run while striking out nine and walking two. In the game, Strider reached 424 strikeouts on his career, which earned him an extremely impressive feat not seen in over 100 years.

With 424 strikeouts in his career, Spencer Strider now has the most strikeouts in a pitcher's first 50 starts since 1893, according to ESPN Stats & Info. This was also only Strider's 49th start, so he can add to the total in his next game. What a start to the young man's career.

Strider has been terrific this season for the Braves. He has a 17-5 record and has pitched in 169 innings. He has struck out 259 batters and walked 54, and he has an ERA of 3.73. He is part of an outstanding pitching rotation for the Braves that has allowed them to be the best team in baseball, and if he continues to pitch like this, it'll be hard for the Braves to lose when he is on the mound.