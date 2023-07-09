Being a catcher is hard work. The catcher is arguably the hardest defensive position in baseball. You're tasked with calling pitches against at least nine different batters, all with different styles. You are also responsible for preventing players from scoring runs and stealing bases. A catcher who is great defensively and is a monster at the plate is a rarity. Luckily for the Atlanta Braves, they have one such player in Sean Murphy.

An offseason signing by the Braves, Sean Murphy has been excellent all season long for his new team. The All-Star catcher has helped Atlanta's star pitchers like Spencer Strider both as a battery mate and as a hitter. After Murphy's three-RBI game against the AL leaders Tampa Bay Rays, Strider gave his props to his battery mate, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

“He’s a pretty special player — it’s unbelievable, it’s fun to watch. You get to the point where I’m just expecting him to hit the ball hard. And the confidence he gives you with the running game and game-calling — I mean, we’re pretty lucky behind the plate this year between him and Trav (catcher Travis d’Arnaud). And yeah, I mean, the offense from him has been unreal.”

Murphy has been a beast on the plate for the Braves this season. With an unreal 163 OPS+, 17 home runs, and a batting average of .306, the catcher is one of the many reasons why the Atlanta team is so terrifying to face. At the drop of a hat, this team can light up any pitcher in an instant. Whether it's Murphy, Ronald Acuna Jr, or any of their position players, everyone brings the fire to the squad.

It also helps that Murphy's best battery partner also happens to be one of the best slingers in the league today. Spencer Strider is making a serious Cy Young case this season with his fiery pitching. That lethal combination of pitching, stifling defense, and a bombastic offense has the Braves on top of the entire MLB today. Can they keep this momentum up heading into the All-Star break? As long as Murphy keeps going deep, this team is deadly.