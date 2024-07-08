It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks had been below .500 for nearly the entire first half of the 2024 MLB season, but they have finally made it to the break-even point one week before the All-Star break. The defending National League champions needed to stay afloat before the break, gather themselves during the break, maybe consider a trade deadline deal, and hope that improved health on their injury-riddled starting rotation will pay dividends in the second half.

The Diamondbacks have been hampered by a lot of forces through three months of baseball in 2024. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have missed dozens of starts due to injuries, with Kelly still sidelined for several more weeks and not knowing precisely when he'll return. Middle relief has been a problem as well, which has reduced the team's overall margin for error. Last but certainly not least, the bats have not performed up to expectations. Corbin Carroll was brutally bad in the first two months of the season. Lourdes Gurriel has struggled mightily at the plate. Eugenio Suarez, the big offseason pickup, has not delivered the goods. However, in recent weeks, Carroll has finally begun to pick up the pace. Christian Walker — the best player on the team this season — has continued to mash. The return of Geraldo Perdomo has helped the offense to a degree. The Diamondbacks have just won back-to-back road series against National League West rivals Los Angeles and San Diego to climb to .500. The Diamondbacks are just two games out of the third and final National League wild card spot, which puts them very much in play for another postseason berth. In spite of the injuries, in spite of the hitting slumps, the D-Backs are in the hunt. Now let's see if they can win a series against the Atlanta Braves and show the National League that they're ready to make a big postseason push after the All-Star break.

Braves-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Chris Sale vs. Yilber Diaz

Chris Sale (11-3) has a 2.71 ERA. Sale has been everything the Braves hoped he would be, and then some. He has exceeded expectations. He was picked up in the offseason as a No. 3 starter behind Max Fried and Spencer Strider. Obviously, when Strider went down with a long-term injury, Sale's importance increased, but he wasn't acquired with the expectation that he would perform at an ace-like level. Most people in baseball thought his dominant days were done, but the old and unhittable version of Sale has frequently appeared this season. The long-armed whipping delivery, unleashing the hard-to-read wipeout slider snaking across the plate, is back in form. Sale has that “Filthy McNasty” late movement on his pitches, the supreme bite which defines him at his very best. He is simply a nightmare to face for major-league hitters, and that's why Sale is in the National League Cy Young conversation, probably behind Zack Wheeler of the Phillies but not many others (especially with Ranger Suarez struggling in his last few outings). If Sale continues to pitch at his current level, he will be a top-three vote getter in the N.L. Cy Young balloting at the end of the season.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 3 versus the San Francisco Giants: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 43 1/3 IP, 31 H, 13 R, 3 HR, 11 BB, 60 K

Yilber Diaz is making his major-league debut in this game. We'll see what he has to offer against the Braves' batting order.

Here are the Braves-Diamondbacks MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Diamondbacks Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -194

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +162

Over: 8.5 (+104)

Under: 8.5 (-128)

How to Watch Braves vs Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports South (Braves) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have Chris Sale. The Diamondbacks have a starter who is making his MLB debut. The math is simple enough here.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Braves just played a mentally draining three-game series against the rival Philadelphia Phillies and had to fly across the country to Phoenix. They might be tired. Also: The D-Backs are playing their best baseball of the season right now.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are hot, but so is Chris Sale. Pass on this one completely.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5