Zac Gallen takes to the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks as they host Charlie Morton at the Atlanta Braves. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Braves-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Charlie Morton vs. Zac Gallen

Charlie Morton (5-5) with a 3.96 ERA and 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out Charlie Morton went 5.1 innings giving up five hits, two walks, and two home runs. Four runs would be scored against him, with three earned, as he took the loss to the Giants.

2024 Road Splits: In seven starts on the road, Morton is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and a .233 opponent batting average.

Zac Gallen (6-4) with a 3.06 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Gallen went four innings, giving up four hits and three walks. Three runs would be scored as he took a no-decision in a win over the Dodgers.

2024 Home Splits: At home in six starts, Gallen is 4-2 with a 1.72 ERA and a .202 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Braves-Diamondbacks Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -122

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT

TV: BSSO/ARID

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are 18th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Marcell Ozuna is leading the way this year. He is hitting .295 on the year with 23 home runs, 72 RBIS, and 51 runs scored. He also leads the team in on-base percentage, with a .377 on-base percentage. Ozzie Albies is also having a great season. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .319 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs, 43 RBIS, and 45 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats on the year is Austin Riley. Riley is hitting .253 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, 37 RBIS, and 45 runs scored.

In the last week, Austin Riley has been great at the plate. He is hitting .286 with a .333 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and six RBIs in the last week while scoring four times. Also hitting well is Ozzie Albies. Albies is hitting .391 over the last week with two home runs and vies RBIs. He has scored six times in the last week. While not hitting great, Jarred Kelenic is scoring runs. He is hitting just .217 with a home run and three RBIs, but he has scored five times.

The Braves have 66 career at-bats against Zac Gallen. They have hit .242 against him. Austin Riley has had some solid success. He is four for ten with a double, a triple, a home run, and an RBI. Meanwhile., Ozzie Albies is 4-11 with a home run and two RBIs. Matt Olson also has a home run against Gallen, but he is just two for 12 with two RBIs.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are fifth in the major in run scores while sitting eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Christian Walker leads the way this year. He is hitting .268 on the year with a .340 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs and 64 RBIs and has scored 58 times. Lourdes Gurriel Jr is also having a solid year. He is hitting .269 this year with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs. He has scored 42 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Ketel Marte. He is hitting .284 on the year with 17 home runs, 51 RBIS, and 59 runs scored.

Christian Walker has been great in the last week. He is hitting .407 in the last week with five home runs, 11 RBIS, and nine runs scored. Meanwhile, Eugenio Suarez has been great in the last week as well. He is hitting .421 in the last week with a home run and seven RBIs. He has also scored three runs scored. Gabriel Moreno is also hot at the dish. He is hitting .455 this last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs, and has scored three times.

Current members of the Diamondbacks have 105 career at-bats against Charlie Morton. They have hit .248 against him with three home runs. Randal Grichuk has seven hits in 21 at-bats against Morton. He has a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also is 3-13 with two doubles and four RBIs. Christian Walker has found success against Morton. He is four for nine with two doubles, a home run, and three RBIs.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Not only do the Diamondbacks have the better pitcher going in this one, but Zac Gallen has been nearly unhittable at home. Further, the Diamondbacks have the better offense, and more bats hot at the plate. Take the Diamondbacks to win in this one.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-104)