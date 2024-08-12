ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants, who were 49-55 through 104 games, are now two games over .500 and have put themselves in the thick of the chase for the third and final National League wild card spot. The Giants won't get either of the top two wild card positions, but they are in the running for the third and final berth due to their recent winning spree. San Francisco has taken 12 of its last 16 games to at least give itself a chance.

Now comes the moment of truth for the Giants.

San Francisco, just 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for WC3 in the National League, hosts the Braves for four games. It's a put-up-or-shut-up moment for the Giants, who have feasted on sub-.500 teams and now need to go through an opponent which, despite its struggles, is still very talented and could cause trouble in October if it is able to get there. Never forget that the Braves won the World Series in 2021 when they had a bad regular season, winning only 88 games. Their talent is capable. It's just a matter of playing well in the biggest games. The Braves were a regular-season steamroller in 2022 and 2023 but went cold in the playoffs. Atlanta is in a 2021-like position right now, which offers a more dramatic script.

Atlanta is coming off a stunning 9-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies in which it blew a six-run lead by giving up seven runs in the bottom of the eighth. If the Braves have a nightmarish week in San Francisco, many will conclude this team is throwing in the towel. If, on the other hand, Atlanta wins three of four, the Braves could resurrect their season. This is a defining week for both the Braves and Giants.

Braves-Giants Projected Starters

Chris Sale vs. Blake Snell

Chris Sale (13-3) has a 2.75 ERA. A big series begins with a classic pitching matchup. Two lefty aces will try to deal in the city by the bay. Chris Sale is coming off one of his few rough outings of the season. He actually got some run support but couldn't make it stand up against Milwaukee. Yet, even on an off day, Sale struck out 10 hitters in under five innings. That tells you how well his year has gone. Sale knows how big this game is for the Braves. The Giants are not an especially strong hitting team. It will rate as a disappointment if Sale can't go at least 6 1/3 innings and keep San Francisco under three runs.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 7 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 10 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 66 2/3 IP, 48 H, 20 R, 4 HR, 20 BB, 88 K

Blake Snell (2-3) has a 4.31 ERA. The early part of the season was tough for Snell, who needed time to build his fitness base after a prolonged free agency prospect left him rusty and undercooked at the start of the year. As soon as Snell finally found his form, though, he has been as good as any pitcher in the sport, throwing a no-hitter and generally dominating in most outings. He slightly regressed in his last appearance against the Nationals, but like Sale, Snell will expect to come up big in this game and pitch into the latter innings.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 7 versus the Washington Nationals: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 34 1/3 IP, 26 H, 15 R, 2 HR, 13 BB, 48 K

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Sale will not struggle in consecutive outings, and the Giants will not have any answer for him whatsoever. Braves 2, Giants 0. They'll cover.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Francisco has its ace on the hill, and the Braves are stumbling into the bay having lost a series to the Colorado Rockies. They are in a tailspin and are not ready for what Blake Snell has to offer.

Final Braves-Giants Prediction & Pick

We think you should just enjoy this pitching duel and not bet on it. Neither team is trustworthy, and both pitchers could dominate.

Final Braves-Giants Prediction & Pick: Braves moneyline