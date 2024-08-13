ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back and ready to bring you another betting prediction and pick for Tuesday's slate of MLB action as we head to the National League for this next matchup. The Atlanta Braves will visit the San Francisco Giants for the second game of their current four-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Giants prediction and pick.

Braves-Giants Projected Starters

Charlie Morton (RHP) vs. Kyle Harrison (LHP)

Charlie Morton (6-7) with a 4.47 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 112 K, 114.2 IP

Last Start: 8/8 vs. MIL (L) – 2.2 IP, 8 ER, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: (2-3) with a 5.14 ERA, .243 OBA, 48 K, 49.0 IP

Kyle Harrison (6-5) with a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 97 K, 106.0 IP

Last Start: 8/8 @ WSH (W) – 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-1) with a 3.47 ERA, .245 OBA, 51 K, 49.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Giants Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: +110

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How to Watch Braves vs. Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/ 6:45 p.m. PT

TV: MLB Network, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Braves are currently second in the NL East and they sit 7.5 games back of the leading Philadelphia Phillies. They're coming into this series in desperation mode after dropping seven of their last eight, including their most recent 1-2 series loss to the Colorado Rockies. Now just five games over the .500 mark, they're in serious danger of missing the postseason and will have to tighten their ship ahead of this series against the Giants. The Giants actually lead this series 2-1, so the Braves will be doing everything they can to come away here with a win.

San Francisco will send Charlie Morton to the mound as he tries to bounce back from his last tough performance. During his last start, he allowed eight runs in just under three innings as the Braves gave up an astounding 16 runs to the Brewers. He hasn't been as sharp on the road this season, but he's hoping the tide can turn as he tries to stifle this hot-hitting Giants team. It'll be about gaining his control early and not pitching with a deficit as his control can easily get away from him. Still, we all the the pitcher Morton is capable of being, so expect him to bounce back sooner rather than later.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco Giants are currently fourth in the NL West race and sit nine games back of the leading Dodgers. They were in a much worse position just a few weeks ago, but they've managed to improve their standing by going 11-4 over their last 15 games, coming into this series having won their last three. The Giants also lead this season series against the Braves at 2-1 and they'll have a chance to gain a leg-up on them during this four-game stint. Their bats have been humming over the last five games and if they continue rolling that momentum into this one, they could catch a struggling Braves team off-guard with their hitting.

The Giants will send Kyle Harrison to the mound and he'll be happy to know the Braves have somewhat struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. He also boasts a 3-1 record pitching at home this year and has allowed 10 runs over his last five starts. He usually good to pitch into the fifth inning if he can find his control and he's got a much better ERA at home this year than on the road. With the way his team has been hitting the ball over the last five games, we should see him get some run support throughout this one.

Final Braves-Giants Prediction & Pick

This series will head to San Francisco for four games and this may be gut-check time for the Atlanta Braves as the season slowly begins to wind down. They've been having issues with their bullpen and losing relief pitchers to the IL, so they'll need all they can get out of pitcher Charlie Morton as he tries to break their losing skid and redeem his last start.

The Giants, on the other hand, aren't contending much for the postseason but it'd be hard to assume so given their current success over the last few weeks. Their bats are finally clicking and while their pitching has some work to do, Kyle Harrison has been solid at home this year and they should be able to rely on him for an extended outing in this one.

For our final prediction, we'll take a chance on the San Francisco Giants as the underdogs in this matchup. The first game of this series will be very telling, but the Braves seem to be a bit disheveled at the moment while the Giants are reeling. Let's roll with San Francisco to get the win here.

Final Braves-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants ML (-106)