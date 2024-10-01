ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves will face the San Diego Padres for Game 1 of the Best-of-3 NL Wildcard showdown on Tuesday in Southern California. It's time for the playoffs as we share our MLB odds series and make a Braves-Padres NL Wild Card Game 1 prediction and pick.

Braves-Padres NL Wild Card Game 1 Projected Starters

Chris Sale vs. Michael King

Chris Sale (18-3) with a 2.38 ERA

Last Start: Sale was supposed to start Game 2 of the doubleheader but sat out due to back spasms and was a late scratch. While he could still make the start on Tuesday, the Braves may go with someone else.

2024 Road Splits: Sale is 8-3 with a 2.48 ERA over 15 road starts.

Michael King (13-9) with a 2.95 ERA

Last Start: King went five innings in his last regular-season effort, allowing one run, none earned, three hits, striking out three, and walking two in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2024 Home Splits: King has been slightly worse at home, going 4-5 with a 3.32 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Padres NL Wild Card Game 1 Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +128

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How to Watch Braves vs. Padres NL Wild Card Game 1

Time: 8:39 PM ET/5:39 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves were the last team to make the postseason. Somehow, they are in despite completely collapsing in Game 1 of the doubleheader. But the Braves took care of business in Game 2 and will head to Petco Park for a showdown with the Padres. Despite their issues, the Braves are in the playoffs for the seventh season in a row. So far, they have won one World Series over those six seasons and hope to get that elusive second title.

The Braves are decimated with injuries. Remarkably, they have gotten to the postseason despite not having the services of Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley, and Spencer Strider. Those three all played a part in the Braves success in the regular season last season, and all three are out until next season. Ultimately, the Braves need the rest of their players to do well.

Marcell Ozuna has struggled in the playoffs, batting just .248 with 27 hits, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and 15 runs over 28 playoff games. Likewise, Matt Olson is hitting just .214 with 12 hits, four home runs, eight RBIs, and nine runs over 17 games in the postseason. Gio Urshela is the replacement for Riley. Yet, he is batting just .211 with 16 hits, three home runs, eight RBIs, and eight runs over 22 career playoff games. Ozzie Albie has done moderately well, hitting .256 with 41 hits, three home runs, three home runs, 10 RBIs, and 24 runs over 41 postseason games.

Regardless of who starts, the Braves will still have a generally reliable bullpen. Yes, they blew a 3-0 lead in the first game of the doubleheader on Monday. But the Braves still have the third-best bullpen in baseball, led by Raisel Iglesias, who is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA with one save in seven career playoff games.

The Braves will cover the spread if they can cobble together some runs early and get the lead. Then, they need a good outing from their starter and for the bullpen to hold the fort.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are back in the playoffs after missing them last season. This will be their third appearance in five seasons. After a rough first half, the Padres have been the best team in the majors since the All-Star Break. The goal is to get past the NL Wild Card and get that showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ultimately, their offense will play a role.

Luis Arraez has been one of the best additions the Padres have made this season. Yet, he has struggled in limited postseason appearances, batting .240 with six hits, one RBI, and one run over seven games. Jurickson Profar will be a factor in this series. Significantly, he is hitting .281 with 18 hits, one home run, five RBIs, and seven runs over 20 games. Manny Machado is the grizzled veteran in this series. Substantially, he comes in with a mark of .221 with 36 hits, 10 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 18 runs over 41 playoff games.

All eyes will be on Fernando Tatis Jr. Overall, he will look to get his bat going. Tatis is batting .318 with seven hits, two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs over six playoff games. Therefore, he will attempt to keep the momentum going in this wildcard round. Xander Bogaerts must do more. So far, he has struggled in the postseason, hitting just .231 with 37 hits, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and 24 runs over 44 career postseason games.

King has not had much playoff experience, having a 0.00 ERA in one appearance. Regardless, he will be ready to go for the Padres and prove that he belongs at the top of the rotation. When King exits the game, he will turn it over to an inconsistent bullpen, which might become an issue. Tanner Scott is one of the middlemen who can make noise. Likewise, closer Robert Suarez will be ready to go, as he comes in with a record of 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in seven postseason appearances.

The Padres will cover the spread if their top bats can clobber the baseball and drive multiple runners home. Then, they need King to pitch well.

Final Braves-Padres NL Wild Card Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Braves do not look like they belong in this postseason. Unfortunately, there are just too many injuries, and they barely got past the Mets. I could see a scenario where they go out and win even one game. Even if Sale is ready to go, how is he going to hold up with the back spasms? Will Sale be the same? If the Braves opt for another starting pitcher, their options are limited. King will be the determining factor here, as will a healthy San Diego team.

Final Braves-Padres NL Wild Card Game 1 Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+146)