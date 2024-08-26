ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves-Twins.

The Minnesota Twins were one out away from beating the St Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. With the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians — Minnesota's two main competitors in a heated three-team race for the American League Central Division championship — playing a doubleheader on Monday and going head to head in a four-game series this week, the Twins were just about to maintain their position two games behind first-place Cleveland and one game ahead of Kansas City in this AL Central battle.

They did not get that final out.

Sloppy defense and some bad BABIP luck on a Lars Nootbaar chopper led to a two-run ninth for the Cardinals, who held on for a 3-2 win over Minnesota. The Nootbar two-run single was a routine bouncer to short, but the Twins shifted and were playing up the middle, vacating the normal shortstop area halfway between second and third base. That's where Nootbaar hit the ball. The Cardinals took advantage of a throwing error by the Twins which put the runners in scoring position to begin with.

Minnesota is now tied with Kansas City for second, three games behind Cleveland in the AL Central. Yes, one of Kansas City or Cleveland will lose a game each of the next three days, so the Twins are acutely aware of how important this series is for them. Minnesota knows its opponent will be playing with urgency as well. The Braves are trying to fend off the New York Mets for the third and final National League wild card berth. Atlanta leads by 2.5 games heading into Monday's action.

Braves-Twins Projected Starters

Max Fried vs. Bailey Ober

Max Fried (7-7) has a 3.57 ERA. Max Fried's body has barked at him a number of times this season. Accordingly, Fried has struggled to find the velocity and bite he needs to be at his very best on a consistent basis. Elite form has been elusive for Fried for large portions of the 2024 season. He has been knocked around at times. However, in his most recent start against the Phillies last week, we saw vintage Fried on the hill. He allowed just four hits and one walk in seven strong innings. He contained one of baseball's most powerful lineups and reminded everyone he can still get the job done. The Braves hope and pray this is the version of Fried which shows up for the remainder of the season, on into October.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 21 versus the Philadelphia Phillies: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 75 1/3 IP, 53 H, 30 R, 7 HR, 28 BB, 76 K

Bailey Ober (12-5) has a 3.54 ERA. Ober has been the Twins' best and most consistent starting pitcher since the All-Star break. He has regularly pitched six or more innings in a league where a lot of starters don't go six full innings each time they take the mound. Ober is putting the Twins in position to win while also saving mileage for his bullpen teammates. Few players have been better or more important for Minnesota in 2024.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 20 versus the San Diego Padres: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 58 1/3 IP, 42 H, 20 R, 9 HR, 14 BB, 65 K

Here are the Braves-Twins MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Twins Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -108

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Braves vs Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports South (Braves) / Bally Sports North (Twins) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Max Fried pitched like an ace against the Phillies. If that level of form and command carries over to this game, the Braves will win.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bailey Ober has been a better pitcher than Fried over the past two months. Ober is more likely to pitch a good game than Fried is.

Final Braves-Twins Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers deserve respect in a game where the moneyline price for both teams is the same. This is as much of a toss-up as you will find. Those are not good games to bet on. Pass.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Braves-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins moneyline