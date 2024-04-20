A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk released today, showcasing the brand new mutations, a new Godzilla themed event, two new brawlers, a new Hypercharge skin rarity, Monster Eggs and much more! In what might be the most content packed Brawl Talk ever, we got a glimpse of a ton of new content coming our way soon. Between new overpowered abilities and a collab with the King Of The Monsters, this might be one of the biggest brawl talks yet.
What Are Mutations In Brawl Stars? – Brawl Talk
In Brawl Stars, Mutations are a brand new limited time power-up for Brawlers that offer massive power ups. For example, Grom may receive a mutation that lets him fire 4 additional projectiles in an X-Shape. Additionally, he receives an increase Super charge. In the Brawl Talk, it seemed mutations can last for days, possibly even weeks.
Overall, Mutations can affect various attributes of a brawler, such as their Super, ammo, or a new effect entirely. During this event, 40 different unlockable Mutations will be available for brawlers to collect. To use your Mutations, you need to play in a game mode with a Mutation modifier. Furthermore, you find the modifier icon (which represents a Double Helix), on the game mode select screen.
This means you do not need to play Mutation modes if you prefer the current Brawl Stars experience. Regardless, the opportunity awaits you, should it pique your interest. However, these mutations will only be available for a limited time during an event. But before we move on, we'll show you all the brawlers with mutations.
Brawl Stars Mutations – All Brawlers with Mutations
Based on the Brawl Talk video, we identified 38 brawlers with mutations:
- Bea
- Lola
- Angelo
- Nita
- Penny
- Stu
- Max
- Tick
- Frank
- Spike
- Gale
- Shelly
- Crow
- Bo
- Carl
- Melodie
- Poco
- Brock
- Meg
- Colt
- Spout
- Ruffs
- Gray
- Squeak
- Surge
- Mandy
- Primo
- Hank
- Rosa
- Rico
- Pam
- Eve
- Bonnie
- Belle
- Leon
- Ash
- Piper
- Grom
But know that we know how mutations work and who has them, how does one get them?
Brawl Stars' Godzilla City Smash Event Offers Monster Eggs To Earn Mutations, Other Rewards
From April 29th – May 20th, 2024, Brawl Stars is collaborating with the King of the Monsters himself for a brand new limited time mode called – Godzilla City Smash. This 3v3 mode gives each team a city to defend. Additionally, throughout the match, one player on each team can become Godzilla (or MechaGodzilla) and wipe out enemy buildings. However, keep an eye out for your opponent, who can also do the same. Therefore, you need to destroy their city, while protecting your own.
To become Godzilla in Brawl Stars, you need to collect gears on the map. If you've played Siege on Brawl Stars, then you likely know what we're referring to. Collect enough, and become a destructive monster with 30,000 HP. Generally, there are a couple of ways to earn Monster Eggs. Either win matches in City Smash, or earn them via your daily reward.
Overall, Brawl Stars' Monster Eggs come in different rarities, and can offer the player items like:
- Coins
- Power Points
- Credits
- Bling
- Skins
- Mutations
And that's everything you need to know about Mutations. However, there's a lot more to cover in this exciting new Brawl Talk, including a free Hypercharge Skin.
Brawl Stars Godzilla Egg Breakers Club Event Offers Free Hypercharge Skin
During The Brawl Stars Godzilla event, there will also be a club event called Egg Breakers. Overall, every egg opened by club members counts as progression towards opening a monster egg with a unique Godzilla Buzz skin inside. Along the way, you also earn gem rewards. Therefore, make sure to join a club to earn these sweet prizes.
The ultimate reward for the Egg Breakers event is a Godzilla Buzz Hypercharge Skin. But what exactly is a Hypercharge Skin, as opposed to a plain old Hypercharge? Hypercharge Skins are a new skin rarity that transform your brawler during their Hypercharge.
Speaking of Hypercharges, Brawl Stars will add another six Hypercharges into the meta. The following characters to receive hypercharges include:
- Brock – Fires barrage of rockets with wider AoE.
- Sandy – increased movement speed for him and his team in his sandstorm
- Nita – Bruce receives extra health and speed
- Max – increased movement speed for teammates and partial charge to their Supers
- Tick – Faster super movement, head leaves six more mines after exploding
- Gene – Super splits into three hands instead of one
That's everything you need to know about Brawl Stars' new Monster Eggs, Hypercharge Skins, Mutations, and more. However, that's not all we're getting in the next update.
Brawl Stars Adding Two NEW Brawlers – Lily & Draco
Overall, two new brawlers are coming to Brawl Stars – Lily & Draco.
Firstly, Brawl Stars is adding Lily, a Mythic Brawler and part of Cordelius' trio. Overall, she's an extremely close range brawler with a powerful single-hit attack. However, like Frank or Ash, her attack requires a brief delay before attacking. Additionally, she only has one ammo, though it recharges quickly.
For her Super, Lily fires a long-range attack that deals considerable damage. Furthermore, it teleports Lily to her opponent, allowing her to clobber them for a victory.
Lastly, Draco is a new Legendary Brawler who shreds guitars and rides beasts. ‘Nuff said. Jokes aside, his attack has a relatively short range, though it deals considerable damage. Additionally, his attack deals more damage when the tip of his guitar actually makes contact with the enemy. Furthermore, his attack pierces enemies and causes tons of damage.
Draco also charges his Super with all the damage he takes, and is a tanky brawler with a lot of HP. Furthermore, his Super lets him mount a beast. This increases his movement speed and attack range while giving him a much more powerful attack. This new attack covers a wider area and deals ton of damage over time.
Lastly, the Brawl Talk mentioned the following content also coming in the future:
- 5v5 Knockout – Whenever your teammates die, you receive slight buff
- New Ranked Modifier – Brawlers respawn where defeated instead of home spawn
That includes everything you need to know about the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, including new Hypercharges, Hypercharge Skin, Godzilla Event, Brawlers, Mutations and more. We hope you enjoy the brand new mutations. If not, find peace in the fact that this event only runs for a limited time. So make sure to try it out, earn some nice rewards, and become the King of The Monsters. Hope to see you out there on the battlefield!
