Brawl Stars Season 23 officially begins today, with a brand new Brawl Pass and brand new brawler. Furthermore, this Pass represents the second Season in a new era of Brawl Stars. With no more chromatic brawlers, a new monthly pass, and two paid passes, things definitely look different from just a couple of months ago. Overall, the newest Brawl Pass comes with expected rewards, like Starr Drops, Gold, Bling, Gems, and more.

Brawl Pass Season 23 Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Gems, Starr Drops & More

🐲 Enter the #YearOfTheDragon! 🐲 😼 KitBoxer in the Brawl Pass!

✨ A unique Title and 2 Skin Chromas in the Brawl Pass Plus!

🔥 Unlock a new Brawler up to Epic and more rewards!

🤖 And Larry & Lawrie are now available in the Starr Road! pic.twitter.com/kv4QHOJeF0 — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) February 1, 2024

The following rewards for the Brawl Stars Season 23 Brawl Pass include:

Tier Free Pass Brawl Pass ($6.99) Brawl Pass Plus ($9.99) FREE 500 Power Points 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 Starr Drop New Pin – 2 100 Credits 100 Credits – 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 4 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 5 Starr Drop New Pin – 6 100 Credits 100 Credits – 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 8 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

9 Starr Drop New Pin – . 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 12 100 Credits 100 Credits – 13 Starr Drop New Pin – . 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 16 100 Credits 100 Credits – 17 Starr Drop New Pin –

18 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 19 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 21 Starr Drop New Spray – 22 100 Credits 100 Credits – 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points – 25 Starr Drop 1000 Credits – . 26 100 Credits 100 Credits –

27 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 29 Starr Drop New Pin – . 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – . 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 32 100 Credits 100 Credits – . 33 Starr Drop New Pin – 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling –

36 100 Credits 100 Credits – 37 Starr Drop New Pin – 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 39 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – . 41 Starr Drop New Pin – . 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins

45 Starr Drop Player Icon – . 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Kitboxer Darkpaw Skin 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins Kitboxer Goldpaw Skin

49 100 Credits 100 Credits – 50 Legendary Starr Drop Kitboxer Skin The Golden Dragon Player Title

Overall, that includes all the rewards for the Brawl Stars Brawl Pass in Season 23. Furthermore, this new pass system removes old currencies like chroma credits and of course, chromatic brawlers. Instead, players now receive more coins, power points, and gems. However, gems unfortunately can not be used to purchase the latest passs. Therefore, you need to spend actual money to receive the season pass.

Additionally, the Brawl Pass Plus offers a few more rewards, plus 20% progress through your track. Overall, users who play regularly need only purchase the Brawl Pass, or just earn rewards from the free pass to unlock al 50 tiers.

