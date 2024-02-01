Brawl Stars Season 23 officially begins today, with a brand new Brawl Pass and brand new brawler. Furthermore, this Pass represents the second Season in a new era of Brawl Stars. With no more chromatic brawlers, a new monthly pass, and two paid passes, things definitely look different from just a couple of months ago. Overall, the newest Brawl Pass comes with expected rewards, like Starr Drops, Gold, Bling, Gems, and more.

Brawl Pass Season 23 Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Gems, Starr Drops & More

The following rewards for the Brawl Stars Season 23 Brawl Pass include:

TierFree PassBrawl Pass ($6.99)Brawl Pass Plus ($9.99)
FREE500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropNew Pin
2100 Credits100 Credits
3Starr Drop100 Bling
41000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
5Starr DropNew Pin
6100 Credits100 Credits
7Starr Drop100 Bling
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropNew Pin.
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling
12100 Credits100 Credits
13Starr DropNew Pin.
141000 Coins1000 Coins
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropNew Pin
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling
201000 Coins1000 Coins
21Starr DropNew Spray
22100 Credits100 Credits
23Starr Drop100 Bling
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points
25Starr Drop1000 Credits.
26100 Credits100 Credits
27Starr Drop100 Bling
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropNew Pin.
301000 Coins1000 Coins.
31Starr Drop100 Bling.
32100 Credits100 Credits.
33Starr DropNew Pin
341000 Coins1000 Coins
35Starr Drop100 Bling
36100 Credits100 Credits
37Starr DropNew Pin
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling.
401000 Coins1000 Coins.
41Starr DropNew Pin.
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling.
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropPlayer Icon.
46100 Credits100 CreditsKitboxer Darkpaw Skin
47Starr Drop100 Bling
481000 Coins1000 CoinsKitboxer Goldpaw Skin
49100 Credits100 Credits
50Legendary Starr DropKitboxer SkinThe Golden Dragon Player Title

Overall, that includes all the rewards for the Brawl Stars Brawl Pass in Season 23. Furthermore, this new pass system removes old currencies like chroma credits and of course, chromatic brawlers. Instead, players now receive more coins, power points, and gems. However, gems unfortunately can not be used to purchase the latest passs. Therefore, you need to spend actual money to receive the season pass.

Additionally, the Brawl Pass Plus offers a few more rewards, plus 20% progress through your track. Overall, users who play regularly need only purchase the Brawl Pass, or just earn rewards from the free pass to unlock al 50 tiers.

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.