Hank, the new Epic Brawler in Brawl Stars is now available. The tank-driving shrimp lover is a high HP Brawler with a variable damage output. As an Epic Brawler he'll cost 925 credits (or 694 if you received the 25% discount on your next epic brawler). He's the 17th Epic Brawler to join the roster and 68th brawler overall. Let's look more into his stats, attacks, gadgets, and star powers.

Brawl Stars: Hank Overview

Hank's Main attack, Balloon Blast, allows him to continuously charge up an inflatable water balloon that grows in size. The longer Hank charges the attack, the bigger (and deadlier) the balloon becomes, damaging any opponents in its radius. His ammo bar indicates how much more you can inflate your balloon. When the ammo bar is empty and the balloon is fully inflated, it will remain at max size for 6 seconds, or when the player lets go. His attack can pierce through walls.

The attack radius ranges from 3.33 to 4.67 tiles, and Hank reloads at 0.25 seconds. Hank gets a 48% Super Charge rate per hit (3 hits to charge) The size of the balloon does not affect Hank's super charge rate.

Hank's Super, Fish Torpedo, shoots out six torpedoes in an attack pattern similar to Spike's (It does not curve). Additionally, being on top of an enemy or heist safe will deal an extra torpedo's worth of damage. Though each torpedo doesn't deal a big amount of damage separately, at point blank range it's impossible to survive unless you're Frank). At power level 11, Fish Torpedo deals 10,500 damage if all torpedoes land while on top of opponent or heist safe.

The range of the super is 20 tiles, and each torpedo that hits an enemy charges his next super by 20%. The super has a spread of 360 degrees with a projectile speed of 4000.

Here is Hank's HP and Damage per level:

LEVEL HEALTH DAMAGE (Minimum/Maximum) Super Damage (Per Torpedo) 1 6000 (500/2000) 1000 2 6300 (525/2100) 1050 3 6600 (550/2200) 1100 4 6900 (575/2300) 1150 5 7200 (600/2400) 1200 6 7500 (625/2500) 1250 7 7800 (650/2600) 1300 8 8100 (675/2700) 1350 9 8400 (700/2800) 1400 10 8700 (725/2900) 1450 11 9000 (750/3000) 1500

Gadgets and Star Powers

Hank has 2 gadgets and Star Powers Available at launch. His gadgets are:

Waterballoons – “The next Balloon Blast also slows down enemies for 3 seconds.”

“The next Balloon Blast also slows down enemies for 3 seconds.” Barricade – “Hank takes 40% reduced damage for 3 seconds.”

Hank's Star Powers:

It's Gonna Blow – “When Balloon Blast is charged over 80%, Hank gains 20% extra movement speed.” Hank's base movement speed is 720 (Normal) but jumps to 870 with this star power.

“When Balloon Blast is charged over 80%, Hank gains 20% extra movement speed.” Take Cover! – Hank takes 20% less damage when near a wall.”

What Game Modes Should I use Hank In?

Here are some Brawl Stars Game modes we think Hank can thrive in.

Heist

Hank thrives in Heist maps with a decent amount of walls to cover him. While he needs time to charge his main attack, his Super can deal unprecedented amounts of damage to the safe. If all brawlers in the match are power level 10, then the Heist safe is 56,000. If a power level 11 Hank were to hypothetically reach the safe with no problems, he would wipe it out in just 6 shots from his super. The problem though will be charging his super while managing to stay alive.

Brawl Ball

Since Hank is tanky, he can take lots of damage in case he wants to run the ball into the goal. Additionally, the goal in Brawl Ball is usually covered by a wall where defenses can make a last stand. Since Hank's attack can pierce through walls, he can actually wipe out the opponents who camp by the goal post playing defense. Since he can charge his super quickly, he's able to make super-charged passes or power-shots fairly often.

Hot Zone

Hank's maximum attack range is just about the size of the Hot Zone, meaning he can deal considerable damage while taking the zone over. However, on a map with very few walls he may struggle to reach the Hot Zone or utilize his Take Cover Star Power.

What Game Modes Should I NOT use Hank

Here are some Brawl Stars Game Modes in which Hank really didn't shine for us.

Bounty

Unless you're playing on Snake Praire or a map with a good amount of walls, Hank can't really do much in Bounty. He joins a long list of other close-range brawlers who may have difficulty reaching their opponent unscathed. While he's tanky, it'll just be hard to get his attack to max damage while staying alive. It takes 3 seconds to fully charge his balloon.

Knockout

Because Hank takes so long to charge his attack, 1-v-1 situations may be difficult for him. Like Bounty, certain Knockout maps just don't provide enough cover for close-range brawlers. Even if you're able to stay alive until the poison gas closes in, Hank still needs time to charge his attack, which will result in life-or-death situations.

Duels

Even on a map with walls and bushes, Hank's attack takes too long to charge for him to be useful here. Considering he's the enemy's only target, it shouldn't take them long to wipe the floor with our tank enthusiast. If you're going to use a close-range brawler in Duels, use one that can either jump around or get to their target quickly.

Best Gadget, Star Power, and Gear Setup

Considering Hank has a lot of health already, we recommend his WaterBalloons Gadget. He's not fast like Shelly, and can't pull enemies towards him like Frank or Buster. However, slowing down the enemy for 3 seconds should give him time to chase his foes down.

Both of Hank's Star Power seem useful, but we prefer his It's Gonna Blow Star Power. Since not every map is going to be littered with walls, Hank can increase his movement speed regardless of the map layout. It'll make you move faster, and enemies won't dare go near your charging attack. It should be useful for Gem Grab in case you need to make a dive for a pile of gems.

Hank currently has no Mythic Gears. In the meanwhile, we recommend the damage gear to give you extra firepower. For his second gear, we recommend the speed gear to increase his movement in maps with bushes. You can also give him a shield gear for some extra protection, if need be.

Overall, Hank is an interesting brawler. It's hard to really say how good he is until players reach higher trophy counts with him. We hope our recommendations help you find the best uses for him.

