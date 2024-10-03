Brawl Stars Season 31 has arrived with a Brand new Brawl Pass full of rewards. This season's theme is Scary Tales, bringing spooky skins and more to celebrate this special time of the year. Say goodbye to SpongeBob, as we enter the scariest time of the year. We'll show you what you can earn in Brawl Stars this month before Halloween night. Without further ado, let's check out the Brawl Pass Rewards for Brawl Stars Season 31.

Brawl Stars Season 31 Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops & More

TIER FREE PASS BRAWL PASS BRAWL PASS PLUS Free Tier 500 Power Points 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 Starr Drop Player Pin – 2 100 Credits 100 Credits – 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 4 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 5 Starr Drop Player Pin – 6 100 Credits 100 Credits – 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 8 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

9 Starr Drop Player Pin – 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 12 100 Credits 100 Credits – 13 Starr Drop Player Pin – 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 16 100 Credits 100 Credits – 17 Starr Drop Player Pin – 18 10 Gems 10 Gemss 10 Gems

19 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – . 21 Starr Drop New Spray – . 22 100 Credits 100 Credits – . 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points – . 25 Starr Drop Unlock New Brawler – . 26 100 Credits 100 Credits – 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

29 Starr Drop Player Pin – 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 32 100 Credits 100 Credits – 33 Starr Drop Player Pin – 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 36 100 Credits 100 Credits – 37 Starr Drop Player Pin – 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

39 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 41 Starr Drop Player Pin – 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop Player Icon – 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Villainous Skeletal Surge Skin 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins Anti-Hero Skeletal Surge Skin

49 100 Credits 100 Credits – 50 Legendary Starr Drop Skeletal Surge Skin Grim Reaper Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 31 Rewards for the Free Pass, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus. To level up your Pass, you need to earn XP. And to earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers (Which you can get from the Shop or Starr Drops) help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 2,500 Power Points, 8,000 Coins, 1000 Credits, and 24 Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive the game's newest Legendary Brawler, Kenji.

Those who purchase the Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) earn even more rewards. Overall, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more power points to upgrade those brawlers, and more bling to purchase skins. Additionally, you earn more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive a Skeletal Surge Skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, as well as a 20% XP boost, two additional Skeletal Surge skins, and more. They also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Best of luck earning all the rewards in Season 31 before it ends in November. Also, with the SpongeBob Brawl Stars event now at an end, players no longer possess power meals. Like mutations, these were limited time abilities used only for the SpongeBob event.

