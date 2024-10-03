Brawl Stars Season 31 has arrived with a Brand new Brawl Pass full of rewards. This season's theme is Scary Tales, bringing spooky skins and more to celebrate this special time of the year. Say goodbye to SpongeBob, as we enter the scariest time of the year. We'll show you what you can earn in Brawl Stars this month before Halloween night. Without further ado, let's check out the Brawl Pass Rewards for Brawl Stars Season 31.

Brawl Stars Season 31 Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops & More

TIERFREE PASSBRAWL PASSBRAWL PASS PLUS
Free Tier500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropPlayer Pin
2100 Credits100 Credits
3Starr Drop100 Bling
41000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
5Starr DropPlayer Pin
6100 Credits100 Credits
7Starr Drop100 Bling
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropPlayer Pin
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling
12100 Credits100 Credits
13Starr DropPlayer Pin
141000 Coins1000 Coins
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropPlayer Pin
1810 Gems10 Gemss10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling.
201000 Coins1000 Coins.
21Starr DropNew Spray.
22100 Credits100 Credits.
23Starr Drop100 Bling.
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points.
25Starr DropUnlock New Brawler.
26100 Credits100 Credits
27Starr Drop100 Bling
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropPlayer Pin
301000 Coins1000 Coins
31Starr Drop100 Bling
32100 Credits100 Credits
33Starr DropPlayer Pin
341000 Coins1000 Coins
35Starr Drop100 Bling
36100 Credits100 Credits
37Starr DropPlayer Pin
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling
401000 Coins1000 Coins
41Starr DropPlayer Pin
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropPlayer Icon
46100 Credits100 CreditsVillainous Skeletal Surge Skin
47Starr Drop100 Bling
481000 Coins1000 CoinsAnti-Hero Skeletal Surge Skin
49100 Credits100 Credits
50Legendary Starr DropSkeletal Surge SkinGrim Reaper Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 31 Rewards for the Free Pass, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus. To level up your Pass, you need to earn XP. And to earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers (Which you can get from the Shop or Starr Drops) help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 2,500 Power Points, 8,000 Coins, 1000 Credits, and 24 Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive the game's newest Legendary Brawler, Kenji.

Those who purchase the Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) earn even more rewards. Overall, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more power points to upgrade those brawlers, and more bling to purchase skins. Additionally, you earn more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive a Skeletal Surge Skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, as well as a 20% XP boost, two additional Skeletal Surge skins, and more. They also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Best of luck earning all the rewards in Season 31 before it ends in November. Also, with the SpongeBob Brawl Stars event now at an end, players no longer possess power meals. Like mutations, these were limited time abilities used only for the SpongeBob event.

New to Brawl Stars? Check out some of our tier lists for Rare, Super Rare, Epic, Mythic, and Legendary Brawlers.

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.