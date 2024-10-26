A brand new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk has arrived ahead of Season 32, showing two new Brawlers, new Hypercharges, a brand new event with temporary abilities, and a rework to trophies. The upcoming season of Brawl Stars focuses on a battle between angels and demons. With it comes new special abilities that will help your side dominat the other. Without further ado, let's take a look at the newest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

Brawl Stars Brawl Talk Season 32 – Angels & Demons Event Release Date & Details

The upcoming Brawl Stars season revolves around a battle between angels and demons which lasts between November 7th to December 5th, 2024. You'll automatically be assigned to the angel or demon team when you boot up Brawl Stars during this event. But throughout the event, you'll change sides depending on a few factors:

Angel or Demon Starr Drop – On some days, you'll receive a Starr Drop which determines which team you're on. These Starr Drops typically include special rewards, like temporary abilities for you to use throughout the event.

Free Will – On other days, you'll be able to decide for yourself which team you want to join.

Now that we know both sides and how you join them, what exactly are the differences between them?

Whether you're a demon or an angel, you'll receive temporary abilities specific to each side. These abilities can be found in the Codex of Doom, where you can equip the different abilities you earned so far. You can find these abilities in Angelic or Demonic Starr Drops

Angelic and Demonic Abilities in Brawl Stars Angels and Demons Event

In total, Brawl Stars will feature 12 total Angelic and Demonic Abilities during the event. Some of them include:

Angelic Abilities:

Seraphim – Spawns an angelic ally that heals your team when a teammate is defeated. This ally is stronger if the teammate was an angel

– Spawns an angelic ally that heals your team when a teammate is defeated. This ally is stronger if the teammate was an angel Rebirth – Instead of being defeated, knock enemies back and become invulnerable for a short time

Demonic Abilities:

Siphon – Damaging enemies creates energy that heals you and demon teammates

– Damaging enemies creates energy that heals you and demon teammates Conjuring Chaos – Summon Imps that deal damage when you defeat an enemy. You summon more per Demon teammate.

You can use these abilities in any mode with the angels and demons modifier.

New Game Modes For Brawl Stars – Spirit Wars, Trio Showdown Returns

Spirit Wars is a twist on the Siege Game mode where instead of using robots to attack a safe, you use spirits. Instead of collecting Bolts, you collect Amulets to summon Spirits. This happens a total of three times per battle. Whoever manages to destroy the safe, or at least deal more damage before the timer runs out wins. The more amulets you collect, the more spirits you summon.

Additionally, Trio Showdown returns from the previous season, Enjoy playing with up to two other friends as you survive an epic battle. But this time, you'll be able to use your angel or demon abilities in the mode during the event.

Angels vs. Demons Contests

Throughout the event there will be a contest held every three days. Essentially, players who top the leaderboard in different modes will earn more exclusive rewards. These include more Angel/Demon Starr Drops. However, you have a limited number of tickets, meaning you need to make every game count. But on the good side, this helps everyone have a fair chance of climbing the leaderboard.

Brawl Stars Adding New Brawlers Juju & Shade, New Hypercharges, and New Box

Additionally, Supercell is adding two new brawlers in the coming months.

Mythic Brawler Juju – Releases October 30th – Brawl Stars new brawlers

Firstly, the Mythic Brawler Juju is a thrower who uses elements to influence her attacks. She has three different elements, all of which affect her main attack:

Grass – increased range

Earth – Increased damage

Water – Slows opponents

For her super, she summons Gris-Gris, who chases opponents down and deals damage to them. Lastly, Juju can also walk on water, making her just one of three who can do so.

Epic Brawler Shade – Releases November 29th – Brawl Stars new brawlers

Secondly, the Epic Brawler Shade is a close-range assassin who has a cone-shaped attack similar to Bibi. Furthermore, if you strike an enemy right in the center of your attack reticle, you deal twice the damage. Additionally, this attack moves through walls. Shade's Super makes increases his speed and enables him to move through walls. Furthermore, like Juju, Eve, and Angelo, Shade can float over water.

New Hypercharges Coming to Brawl Stars – Season 32 Brawl Talk

Overall, six new Hypercharges are coming to Brawl Stars in the upcoming season:

8-Bit – Turret now shoots nearby enemies with a laser

Turret now shoots nearby enemies with a laser Otis – Super now stuns

Super now stuns Ruffs – Super deals more damage. Furthermore, power-up now charges Hypercharge

Super deals more damage. Furthermore, power-up now charges Hypercharge Darryl – Sprays bullets around him during his Super

Sprays bullets around him during his Super Penny – Cannon now fires two cannonballs instead of one

Cannon now fires two cannonballs instead of one Stu – Infinite Supers

Furthermore, Hypercharge Skins now keep their design until death.

Brawl Stars Trophy Re-Work & Trophy Box

Supercell is re-working the trophy system in Brawl Stars to improve it for players. Now, there's a tier system that rewards the player based on their brawlers trophy counts. Players are also now awarded a Trophy Box, with different rarities of Trophy Boxes that offer all sorts of rewards. Before we get into the Boxes, let's go over a few big changes for trophies:

Trophy Reset now occurs during the Season reset

All Brawlers are now capped at 1,000 Trophies BUT All trophies earned above that are Season Trophies that increase your Tier.



Brawl Stars Trophy Box Explained

The Trophy Box is a box that upgrades over time as you earn more season trophies. When a season ends, you now only lose your Season Trophies in exchange for a trophy box. In the old system, you just lost trophies in exchange for Bling, which not every player wanted.

Overall, there are five different types of Trophy Boxes that unlock at different levels. Opening a box can reward a player with items like Skins, Gems, Bling, XP, Sprays, Icons, and emotes. Each Box offers a guaranteed number of rewards, so you know how much you'll get with each box.

Furthermore, Supercell included other benefits to increasing your season trophy number. Your best result will always be saved to your account, and if you rank within the top 1,000 players, you receive a unique badge.

Overall, the reason for this change was to encourage players to use their high-trophy brawlers. This is also part of a plan to reduce matchmaking times as they also plan to lower trophy losses after losing a match.

Free Player Icon

Lastly, players who click on the link here will receive a free in-game icon. Enjoy!

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk ahead of Season 32. We look forward to seeing the new brawlers in action, as well as all the other big features coming this season.

