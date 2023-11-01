We're just a few days away from Brawl Stars Season 21 – Bizarre Circus, and Supercell's planned many changes for the upcoming season. Along with the new chromatic brawler, Charlie, we're getting some balance changes for brawlers, gears, maps, cosmetics, and much more. Season 21 also brings massive changes for Clubs, as Supercell has done away with Club League and Club Quests. Now, we set our sights for the Mega Pig, which you can learn more about from the recent Brawl Talk. Without further ado, let's hop into these Patch Notes.
Brawl Stars Season 21 Patch Notes
🫲 This season in Brawl! 🫱
🎪 Charlie and the #BizarreCircus arrive next week!
🔥 Hypercharge Unleashed with a FREE random Hypercharge reward!
🎃 New Brawl-O-Ween Skins & Pumpkin Plunder Event
🪔 Warrior's Journey Skins coming in mid November
Maintenance – October 27:
- Fixed the issue with some Star Powers and Gadgets crashing the game
- Fixed the issue with Sandy's Super and Otis' Gadget crashing the game
- Fixed the issue where Pearl's Super damage was not taking accumulated Heat into account
- Fixed the issue causing the Bye Club League login calendar to not appear to some players
- Re-enabled the Hypercharge Unleashed event
Optional Update (iOS & Android) – October 26:
- An optional update is now available for iOS and Android devices! For the best in-game experience, make sure to download the latest version of the game from your App Store/Google Play Store.
- Fixed the issue that prevented players from selecting the 3rd Brawler for Duels or interact with the rightmost member of a team
- Evil Queen Pam's Spray is now visible
New Brawler: Charlie (Chromatic)
- Type: Controller
- Attack: Yo-Yo
- Charlie slings her yo-yo forward, damaging the first enemy hit and then returning back to her
- Super: Cocoon
- Charlie throws forward a bundle of hair wrapping around an enemy on hit, disabling them until the hairy cocoon is destroyed
- Gadget: Spiders
- Charlie releases 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies
- Gadget: Personal Space
- Charlie Cocoons herself, healing 50% of her total health
- Star Power: Digestive
- Cocooned enemies lose 50% of their health while cocooned
- Star Power: Slimy
- Cocoon leaves a slimy trail behind it for 5 seconds that slows down enemies walking over it
- Hypercharge: Pestilence
- Cocoon spawns 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies
New Hypercharges:
- Rosa: Grasping Roots
- Rosa slows down all nearby enemies while her Super is active
- Masie: Aftermath
- Maisie's Super also shoots her basic attack projectiles around her in all directions
- Lou: Slushie Storm
- Lou's Super instantly freezes enemies in the area
- Jessie: Scrappy 2.0
- Jessie's turret has 50% more health and deals 20% more damage
- Colette: Teen Spirit
- Colette's spirit follows her during her dash, damaging enemies on the way
- Charlie: Pestilence
- Cocoon spawns 3 spiders that seek and attack the nearest enemies
Skins:
Event: BRAWL-O-WEEN (Available late October)
- White Wolf Leon (199 Gems)
- Hoot Hoot Shelly (199 Gems)
- Kabocha Fang (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | MAKE Skin by GlowingShark
Season: BIZARRE CIRCUS (Available early November)
- Dark Clown Sam (79 Gems / 2,750 Bling)
- Cobra Lola (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | Power League Skin
- Tusked Nita (299 Gems)
- Ringmaster Byron (199 Gems).
Mini-Theme: THE WARRIOR'S JOURNEY (Available mid-November)
- Dasis Grom (199 Gems)
- Vanara Frank (199 Gems)
- Brother Bo (199 Gems) & Supreme Bo Skin color variation (49 Gems) | Requires owning the Brother Bo Skin
Ghost Station (Late October)
- Inspector Colette (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling)
- Trash Panda Penny (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling)
- Chainsaw Buster (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling)
Redux:
- Colt Base Model
Other Skins:
- Mecha Edgar 00 (49 Gems) & Mecha Edgar 01 (49 Gems) | Available when the update releases (these Skin color variations require owning the Mecha Edgar Skin)
- Boy Scout Gus (29 Gems) | Available in the Shop in late October
- Rosie Charlie | Available in the Brawl Pass as the Tier 70 Reward
- Amazing Charlie (29 Gems) | Available in the Shop in early November
- Hockey Mortis (149 Gems) | Available in the Shop in early November
- Lavish Lola (149 Gems / 5,000 Bling) | Available in late November
New Cosmetic Items:
- Pins
- Charlie set, Rosie Charlie
- MEGA PIG set
- Hoot Hoot Shelly, White Wolf Leon, Kabocha Fang
- Bizarre Circus Clown, Cotton Candy, Ringmaster Byron, Cobra Lola, Tusked Nita Set
- Hypercharged Charlie, Maisie, Colette, Lou, Rosa and Jessie
- Esports Set
- Hockey Mortis
- Warrior’s Journey set, Dasis Grom, Supreme Bo, Brother Bo, Vanara Frank
- Hot Rod Brock, Road Rage Carl, Bake Sale Barley, Lawless Lola, Rockabilly Mortis, V8-Bit
- Evil Queen Pam set, Robo Mike set
- Mecha Edgar 00, Mecha Edgar 01, Light Mecha Mortis, Dark Mecha Mortis
- Jessie set (remodeled)
- Foldable device
- Sprays
- Charlie
- Hoot Hoot Shelly, White Wolf Leon, Kabocha Fang
- Bizarre Circus Clown, Magic Saw Set, Ringmaster Byron, Cobra Lola, Tusked Nita
- Hypercharged Charlie, Maisie, Colette, Lou, Rosa and Jessie
- Dasis Grom, Supreme Bo, Brother Bo, Vanara Frank
- Evil Queen Pam, Robo Mike
- Profile Icons
- Charlie
- Hoot Hoot Shelly, White Wolf Leon, Kabocha Fang
- Camera
- Bizarre Circus logo, Ringmaster Byron, Cobra Lola, Tusked Nita
- Hypercharged Charlie, Maisie, Colette, Lou, Rosa and Jessie
- Hockey Mortis
- Warrior’s Journey, Dasis Grom, Supreme Bo, Brother Bo, Vanara Frank
- Hot Rod Brock, Bake Sale Barley, Lawless Lola, Rockabilly Mortis
- Evil Queen Pam, Robo Mike
- Titles
- The Amazing (Charlie)
Balance Changes: Buffs
- Gears
- Pet power – Increased power 20 → 25%
- Pet power has underperformed in comparison to normal damage gear. They should be more in line for brawlers that can utilize both, so this is one step towards that.
- Sandy – Exhausting Storm – Increased damage reduction effect 10 –> 20%
- Shield – Increased health 600 → 900
- Shield is the only element that will not be affected by the % revamp. Making it % based would flip it from being great on squishy brawlers to great on tanky brawlers instead – which is not something we want.
- Leon – Lingering Smoke – Increased duration 1 –> 2s
- Pet power – Increased power 20 → 25%
- Brawlers:
- Doug
- Increased Super range 20 → 28
- Increased Super width 50 → 200
Balance Changes: Nerfs
- Gears
- Speed – Decreased movement speed 20 → 15%
- Brawlers:
- Crow
- Gadget – Slowing toxin – Decreased duration 3 → 2s
- Chuck
- Chuck doesn't have his Super Charged after respawning (so it prevents him from using his Super while still invincible).
- Shelly
- Decreased Super charge from Super 112 → 60
- Gus
- Gadget – Kooky Popper – Removed knockback effect
- Pearl
- Gadget – Overcooked – Decreased extra damage 60 → 40%
- Squeak
- Gadget – Residue duration – Decreased duration 8 → 6s
- Fang
- Main attack – Reduced damage 1400 → 1360
- Buster
- Main attack – Reduced damage 1440 → 1400
Brawl Stars Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes:
Based on the community vote, Supercell removed Siege from rotation and brought back Duels, which will rotate in the Community Slot together with Wipeout.
- Bounty
- Unchanged
- Brawl Ball
- Removed
- Penalty Kick
- Pinball Dreams
- Added
- Iron Bars (New)
- Deadly Deflections (New)
- Removed
- Gem Grab
- Removed
- Deathcap Trap
- Undermine
- Added
- Stacking (New)
- Warehouse (New)
- Removed
- Heist
- Removed
- Pit Stop
- Added
- Hungry Hippos (New)
- Removed
- Hot Zone
- Removed
- Open Business
- Added
- On The Train (New)
- Removed
- Knockout
- Removed
- Flowing Springs
- New Perspective
- Added
- Into Infinity (New)
- Waters of Doom (New)
- Removed
- Showdown
- Removed
- Cavern Churn
- Island Invasion
- Added
- Vicious Vortex (New)
- Descending Dimensions (New)
- Removed
- Wipeout
- Unchanged
- Siege
- Removed
- All
- Removed
- Duels
- Added
- Eyes on the Ground
- Devil's Pass
- Cheeky Chokepoint
- Battered Battlefield
- Added
Ranked (Power League):
- Bounty
- Shooting Star
- Canal Grande
- Dry Season
- Brawl Ball
- Field Goal
- Pinhole Punt
- Super Beach
- Gem Grab
- Hard Rock Mine
- Double Swoosh
- Last Stop
- Heist
- Kaboom Canyon
- Safe Zone
- Hot Potato
- Hot Zone
- Ring of Fire
- Dueling Beetles
- Split
- Knockout
- Goldarm Gulch
- Belle's Rock
- Out in the Open
Map Environment Changes:
- Removed Themes
- Robot Factory
- Enchanted Forest
- Scrapyard
- Added Themes
- Bizarre Circus (New)
- Mortis Mortuary
- Bull's Diner
- Mega Pig
Brawl Stars Season 21 Club League Changes:
- Both League weeks and Quest weeks have been removed
- Club Shop is removed, and unused Club Coins will be converted to Coins & Power Points:
- Half will be converted to Power Points, and the other half will be converted to Coins
New Club Event: MEGA PIG – New monthly event replacing Club League!
- Fill the MEGA PIG to smash it open at the end of the event and get loads of rewards!
- At the start of each monthly event, all Club Members receive 18 Tickets that they can use to play matches
- Every win will fill up the MEGA PIG with Coins, Power Points, Bling, and Starr Drops that will be distributed to all Club members at the end of the event
- Reaching each MEGA PIG milestone increases the amount of rewards you receive
- The more you fill the MEGA PIG, the more rewards you get! So, being in a full and active Club highly increases your chances of completely filling the MEGA PIG Rewards!
- The rewards are always divided by how many members you have in your Club
- There's a cap on the maximum rewards you can get if you manage to fill the MEGA PIG with fewer members
- This allows smaller clubs to also get the benefit of the event, but it prevents the system from being exploited if you have fewer members
- To be eligible for the rewards, you need to win at least one game
MEGA PIG Games:
Together with the MEGA PIG event we’re introducing a new format featuring random game modes, maps and (new) modifiers! The new modifiers are:
- Super Bushy
- The match starts with normal bushes, then the bushes start spreading in random directions every second
- Instant Overtime
- All objects disappear from the map (including unbreakable walls)
- Unlimited Power
- On death, Brawlers spawn a Power Cube that any Brawler can pick up
- Classic
- Just a good old match without any modifiers
Games during the MEGA PIG event feature a simplified Ranked format:
- No ban phase
- No preparation phase
- Synchronous pick-phase for both teams (blind)
- Duplicates in the enemy team allowed
Our goal for this change was to improve the time it takes to get to matches while still allowing you to pick the best composition for the map, mode, and modifier. After the update releases, there will be a 25-day login calendar to welcome the MEGA PIG into the game and to compensate somewhat for the reduced total rewards, counting down the days until the 1st MEGA PIG event starts!
The calendar features Starr Drops, new Pins and the last rewards depends on your highest-ever Club League Tier:
- No Club, Bronze, Silver & Gold Epic Starr Drop
- Diamond, Mythic = Mythic Star Drop
- Legendary & MASTERS – Legendary Starr Drop on the last da
Club League Skins – Old Club League Skins will now be available in the Shop and the Catalog with the following prices:
- Pizza Oven Ash – 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling
- Chicken Rico – 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling
- Potato Squeak – 79 Gems / 2,750 Bling
- Lion Bull – 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling
- Moldy Mike – 199 Gems
Other Club Improvements:
- The cost to create a Club now is 1,000 Coins
- Clubs now unlock at 400 Trophies
- Club search results should be better and now prioritize Clubs with at least 22 active members, cascading downwards in recommendations
- Replays can now be shared in the Club Chat
- Improved the ability for Clubs to invite players
Hypercharge Release Changes:
- 5 Hypercharges will be released when the update releases
- Charlie's Hypercharge will be available later after the Brawl Pass season starts
- Hypercharges will be available in the Shop for a discounted price of 79 Gems after the update releases
- Hypercharge Collector's Packs will be available in the Shop for a discounted price of 144 Gems
- Hypercharges will become available for 5,000 Coins after a two-week period
Coins:
- Changed the default Gem to Coin ratio:
- Old: 1 Gem = 9.3 Coins
- New: 1 Gem = 10 Coins (+7.5% buff)
Re-enabled Standard Coin Packs, featuring new packs based on the new conversion ratio:
- 30 Gems = 300 Coins (0% bonus)
- 80 Gems = 880 Coins (10% bonus)
- 170 Gems = 2,040 Coins (20% bonus)
- 360 Gems = 4,680 Coins (30% bonus)
Brawl Stars Season 21 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Rodeo Hank did more damage under himself than intended
- Fixed an issue with tooltips on upgrading Jacky
- Fixed a visual effect issue happening with Cordelius’ jumps
- Fixed the Takedown VFX crashing the game while spectating/watching replays
- Fixed some jittery animations
- Fixed visibility for unreleased Brawlers
- Fixed an issue with Pearl’s Hypercharge area
- Fixed the targeting indicator not being accurate for a few Brawlers
- Fixed other aiming indicator-related issues
- Fixed some issues with Willow's Hex ability
- Fixed an issue with Chester's Bell ‘O' Mania not receiving damage buffs
- Fixed an issue with Chester's Super after re-spawning
- Fixed an issue with Gus' winning animation
Other:
- Power Point cap is now completely removed
- Changed Pearl’s Mastery Title to “Let me cook”
- Improved loading time when opening Starr Drop Rewards
- 199 and 299 Gem Skins now automatically deliver all the cosmetics linked to the Skin
And that wraps it up for the Brawl Stars Season 21 Patch Notes. We look forward to seeing everything new in Brawl Stars Season 21, especially the newest chromatic brawler, and all the changes to Clubs.
