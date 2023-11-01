Brawl Stars Season 21 Patch Notes

Games during the MEGA PIG event feature a simplified Ranked format:

No ban phase

No preparation phase

Synchronous pick-phase for both teams (blind)

Duplicates in the enemy team allowed

Our goal for this change was to improve the time it takes to get to matches while still allowing you to pick the best composition for the map, mode, and modifier. After the update releases, there will be a 25-day login calendar to welcome the MEGA PIG into the game and to compensate somewhat for the reduced total rewards, counting down the days until the 1st MEGA PIG event starts!

The calendar features Starr Drops, new Pins and the last rewards depends on your highest-ever Club League Tier:

No Club, Bronze, Silver & Gold Epic Starr Drop

Epic Starr Drop Diamond, Mythic = Mythic Star Drop

Mythic Star Drop Legendary & MASTERS – Legendary Starr Drop on the last da

Club League Skins – Old Club League Skins will now be available in the Shop and the Catalog with the following prices:

Pizza Oven Ash – 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling

Chicken Rico – 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling

Potato Squeak – 79 Gems / 2,750 Bling

Lion Bull – 149 Gems / 5,000 Bling

Moldy Mike – 199 Gems

Other Club Improvements:

The cost to create a Club now is 1,000 Coins

Clubs now unlock at 400 Trophies

Club search results should be better and now prioritize Clubs with at least 22 active members, cascading downwards in recommendations

Replays can now be shared in the Club Chat

Improved the ability for Clubs to invite players

Hypercharge Release Changes:

5 Hypercharges will be released when the update releases

Charlie's Hypercharge will be available later after the Brawl Pass season starts

Hypercharges will be available in the Shop for a discounted price of 79 Gems after the update releases

Hypercharge Collector's Packs will be available in the Shop for a discounted price of 144 Gems

Hypercharges will become available for 5,000 Coins after a two-week period

Coins:

Changed the default Gem to Coin ratio:

Gem to Coin ratio: Old: 1 Gem = 9.3 Coins

New: 1 Gem = 10 Coins (+7.5% buff)

Re-enabled Standard Coin Packs, featuring new packs based on the new conversion ratio:

30 Gems = 300 Coins (0% bonus)

80 Gems = 880 Coins (10% bonus)

170 Gems = 2,040 Coins (20% bonus)

360 Gems = 4,680 Coins (30% bonus)

Brawl Stars Season 21 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Rodeo Hank did more damage under himself than intended

Fixed an issue with tooltips on upgrading Jacky

Fixed a visual effect issue happening with Cordelius’ jumps

Fixed the Takedown VFX crashing the game while spectating/watching replays

Fixed some jittery animations

Fixed visibility for unreleased Brawlers

Fixed an issue with Pearl’s Hypercharge area

Fixed the targeting indicator not being accurate for a few Brawlers

Fixed other aiming indicator-related issues

Fixed some issues with Willow's Hex ability

Fixed an issue with Chester's Bell ‘O' Mania not receiving damage buffs

Fixed an issue with Chester's Super after re-spawning

Fixed an issue with Gus' winning animation

Other:

Power Point cap is now completely removed

Changed Pearl’s Mastery Title to “Let me cook”

Improved loading time when opening Starr Drop Rewards

199 and 299 Gem Skins now automatically deliver all the cosmetics linked to the Skin

And that wraps it up for the Brawl Stars Season 21 Patch Notes. We look forward to seeing everything new in Brawl Stars Season 21, especially the newest chromatic brawler, and all the changes to Clubs.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.