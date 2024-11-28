Shade, the newest Epic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at his attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Shade is a close-range assassin can attack through walls and hover over water. Additionally, his Super lets him move through enemies and the environment to reach his intended target. Without further ado, let's take a look at Shade, the newest Epic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Shade Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Epic Brawler

To unlock Shade in Brawl Stars, players must unlock him for 925 credits (or 169 gems) when he releases on Thursday, December 5th, 2024. Make sure that Shade is your selected brawler on Starr Road to ensure your credits go towards unlocking him. You can also potentially unlock him Starr Drop with a Mythic (6.33%) or Legendary (10.87%) rarity.

Shade is also available for Early Access beginning on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 for $14.99. Overall, the Value Pack includes Shade, eight pins, a new spray, 5,000 coins, 80 gems, and a Cinema Shade skin.

Brawl Stars Shade Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Shade's Main attack, Haunted Hug, is a short-range, high-damage dealing attack that takes a brief moment to wind up. Like Frank, you need to wait for a slight delay before Shade's attack launches. Also, like Frank's attack, it fires off in an arc, with Shade's attack covering the area in front of him (150 degrees wide). Furthermore, enemies who stand in the center of this arc receive twice the damage.

Like Eve, Angelo, and Juju, Shade possesses a trait that lets him hover over the water. However, Shade possesses a second trait, which enables him to charge his Super by being near enemies (same radius as Buzz).

Shade's Super, Incorporeal Form, dashes him forward and enables him to move through objects temporarily. Additionally, he receives a speed boost, making it easier for him to hunt down enemies and knock them out.

The stats below represent Shade's stats during his release, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Haunted Hug Base Damage Haunted Hug Center Damage 1 3500 800 1600 2 3850 880 1760 3 4200 960 1920 4 4550 1040 2080 5 4900 1120 2240 6 5250 1200 2400 7 5600 1280 2560 8 5950 1360 2720 9 6300 1440 2880

10 6550 1520 3040 11 7000 1600 3200

Brawl Stars Shade Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Juju has two gadgets at launch:

Longarms – “The next main attack has 50% longer range.”

“The next main attack has 50% longer range.” Jump Scare –“Shade spooks nearby enemies, slowing them for 4 seconds.”

Additionally, Shade has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Spooky Speedster – “Hitting opponents with the center of Shade's main attack gives a short movement speed.”

“Hitting opponents with the center of Shade's main attack gives a short movement speed.” Hardened Hoodie – “Shade gets 30% damage reduction while in its Incorporeal Form.”

Furthermore, Juju can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Charge

Brawl Stars Shade Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, both are definitely viable, and essentially do the same thing. Longarms will help you reach an enemy that is too far away. Jump Scare will slow nearby enemies, letting you reach them. Therefore, we decided to recommend Jump Scare, since it slows multiple enemies. Both Shade and his teammates can benefit from the slowing effect.

For Star Powers, we prefer Spooky Speedster. You won't be spending an entire match using Hardened Hoodie because you won't be in incorporeal form. Spooky Speedster can help you at any time and does not require your super to be activated. Furthermore, the 30% damage reduction won't help Shade survive if he's riskily going into enemy territory. Plus, the speed bonus should help you escape or continue your attack.

For Gears, we prefer Damage to help Shade in a pinch. Furthermore, the Speed Gear might help this brawler move faster in the grass. If not, use a Shield Gear or Health Gear to increase your chances of survival.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Shade In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Gem Grab

Shade's speed and damage dealing output make him great for taking out gem carriers. Plus, if he's the gem carrier, he'll have no problem staying alive with his movements. Like Leon, Shade can quickly turn the tide of a match around by going invisible and wiping out the gem carrier. We expect he'll be a nightmare in this mode.

Brawl Ball

His ability to move through objects and hover over water makes Shade a great choice for Brawl Ball. He can go invisible, catch a pass, and make a play out of nowhere. On defense, he won't be able to stun, but his damage output alone makes him a great defender regardless. And with his speed, Shade should move past defenders with no problem as he reaches the goal.

Heist

With his speed and strength, Shade can deal lots of damage to the safe while dodging enemy fire. You can even use Longarms to reach the safe from a farther distance. Or, you could use Hardened Hoodie to keep yourself alive and continue to damage the safe. Either way, Shade will be annoying on Heist.

Solo & Duo Showdown

As a fast brawler with the ability to attack multiple targets once, Shade works well in Showdown. He can focus on destroying multiple boxes at once, helping him and his teammate become more powerful. And as the poison cloud closes in on everyone, it becomes easier for Shade to wipe out his targets.

Brawl Stars Juju Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Shade In?

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

Generally, these three modes tend to favor long range brawlers who can deal damage from afar. If Shade can get close, he might be a problem. However, making the trek to the other side of the map while staying alive is difficult. Furthermore, once you reach an enemy brawler, you better hope they do not have a way to stun, silence, or knock you back.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Shade Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking him. And we hope you enjoy using Shade!

