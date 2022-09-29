New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has finally done it, hitting his 61st home run of the season in an 8-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays, which tied the record fellow Yankees legend Roger Maris set in 1961. He had been stuck on 60 for a week after he hit the mark against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, but he has finally gotten over the hump, and he couldn’t help but be awestruck of just how much he’s already accomplished this season.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Aaron Judge shared just how much the honor of etching his name alongside the great Roger Maris means to him.

“It’s an incredible honor, you know, [to be] associated with one of the Yankees greats, you know one of baseball greats, be enshrined with him forever… words can’t describe it,” Judge said. “One thing that’s so special about the Yankees organization is all the guys that came before us and kind of paved the way, played the game the right way, did things the right way, did a lot of great things in this game and getting a chance to be mentioned with those guys now… I can’t even describe it. It’s an incredible honor, that’s for sure.”

Aaron Judge’s historic long ball came after a a day after where he was walked four times by the same Blue Jays team. Of course, Judge can’t help but feel relieved that he has finally broken through amidst all the anticipation and fan unrest, especially in a rousing Yankees victory.

“[I] definitely [feel] some relief getting to 61. You try not to think about it but it creeps into your head… but getting a chance to do it, you know in a Yankee win, especially on the night when Gerrit Cole ties the all-time single season [Yankees franchise] strikeout record… that’s a pretty special day right there,” Judge added.

After such a historic offensive display all season long, Aaron Judge appears to be the frontrunner for the AL MVP alongside Los Angeles Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani. While Ohtani is one of the most unique players of all time, the narrative is certainly in Judge’s favor, especially if he hits his 62nd dinger and surpasses Maris. Judge will have seven more games to accomplish the feat – three against the Baltimore Orioles and four against the 66-88 Texas Rangers.