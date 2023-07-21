The Washington Commanders are entering a new era of leadership as Dan Snyder is out, and Josh Harris is now the head man. The 24-year span of the Snyder era was a wild one, and now that's over, some of his former colleagues are sharing their true feelings about the former team owner. One of those colleagues is Jay Gruden, who spent a little over six seasons as the head coach of the team.

Gruden's time in Washington didn't go so well, as his time ended with the team during the 2019 season after six consecutive losing years and a 35-49 record.

Gruden appeared on the Kevin Sheehan show and gave his honest opinion on Snyder.

“I think moving forward with a new owner will be very beneficial for this organization,” Gruden said on the show, via USA Today. “I just think Dan made it too much about himself. As far as trying to put his stamp on the team by picking the players and coaches.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gruden didn't stop there. He made sure to note the lack of experience Snyder possessed in terms of making big decisions for the Commanders.

“He wasn’t experienced enough in the business to make those decisions,” Gruden said. “He didn’t put in the work. For him to pick a player in the draft is asinine. He didn’t put the work in. He didn’t watch the players. He didn’t go to the meetings. He didn’t go to the scouts' meetings.”

It's clear that Jay Gruden wasn't too fond of Snyder while they were working together with the Commanders, and now we all know his true feelings on the matter.