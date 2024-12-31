ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arsenal looks to keep their winning streak going as they face Brentford. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Brentford-Arsenal prediction and pick.

Brentford comes into the game at 7-3-8 on the year, which places them in 12th in the Premier League. They have struggled as of late though. They have not had a win in their last three Premier League games, with two losses and a draw. In their last game, Brighton would tie with Brentford at 0-0. They have been better at home though, with just one loss at home this year. Meanwhile, Arsenal is 10-6-2, which places them in third in the Premier League. They have not lost in their last eight Premier League games, and coming off a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

Since 2018, these two teams have faced just eight times. Arsenals has won six times, with one win for Brentford and a draw. Last season, Arsenal won both fixtures.

Here are the Brentford-Arsenal Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brentford-Arsenal Odds

Brentford: +600

Arsenal: -240

Draw: +390

Over 3.5 goals: +134

Under 3.5 goals: -164

How to Watch Brentford vs. Arsenal

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Brentford Will Win

Brentford has scored well this year. They are scoring 1.78 goals per game this year, scoring 31 goals in 18 Premier League fixtures. They have scored in 14 of 18 fixtures overall. Still, Brentford is much better at home. They have scored in eight of nine home fixtures this year while scoring 26 goals in nine home games. That is good for 2.89 goals per game at home.

The combination of Bryan Mbeumo and Yane Wissa lead the way. Mbeumo has scored ten goals on an expected 4.9 this year, while also adding two assists. Meanwhile, Wissa has scored nine goals on an expected 6.7, while also having an assist. Further, Kevin Schade has been solid this year, often being used as a substitute. He has scored four goals and two assists this year. Finally, Mikkel Damsgaard has moved the ball well. He has four assists on the year, while also adding two goals.s

Brentford has not been as strong on the defensive end of the pitch. They are allowing 1.78 goals per game this year. Brentford has two clean sheets on the year, but both of them are on the road. Mark Flekken has been the primary man in goal for Brentford. He has stopped 85 of 116 shots on target, while also having a clean sheet.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has scored well this year. In 27 fixtures they are scoring 2.11 goals per game, while scoring in 22 of 27 fixtures. In Premier League play, they are scoring 1.94 goals per game, while scoring in 15 of 18 EPL fixtures. They have scored in seven of nine EPL games on the road this year while scoring 1.89 goals per game.

Bukayo Saka has led the way for Arsenal. He has scored five goals with ten assists in EPL play. That is on an expected 4.2 goals and 3.4 assists this year. He also is the highest volume shooter, averaging 3.25 shots per 90 minutes, and 1.23 on target. Further, Kai Havertz has been solid as well. In EPL play he has seven goals on an expected 7.8, with two assists. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli has three goals with two assists while Leandro Trossard has three goals and two assists. Finally, Declan Rice has moved the ball well, with a goal and four assits this year.

Arsenal has been great on defense this year, allowing 21 goals in 27 total fixtures. They have been great on defense in the Premier League as well. Arsenal has allowed just .89 goals per game this year but is allowing 1.11 goals per game on the road this year. David Raya has been solid this year, stopped 45 of 61 shots on target with seven clean sheets.

Final Brentford-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Brentford scores well when at home. In their last six matches, they have scored three or more goals in five of them. Further, the total has been over 3.5 goals in six of their nine home matches. Arsenal has scored 11 goals in their last three road games and is the fourth-highest goal-scoring team in the Premier League. While their defense is solid and may slow down Brentford, there is no reason Brentford should not get at least one goal, if not two. Further, the Arsenal defense is not nearly as good on the road, but they still score well. The best play in this one is on the total, take the over in this game.

Final Brentford-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (+134)