It is mid-week Premier League action as Brentford hosts Manchester City. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Brentford-Manchester City prediction and pick.

Brentford comes into the game at 8-3-9 on the year, which placed them in 11th place in the Premier League. They are eight points shy of a spot in one of next year's continental cups, but also 11 points clear of relegation. They had not won in four straight until last time out when they scored five goals in a 5-0 win over Southampton.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is 10-4-6 on the year, which places them in sixth in the Premier League. They are two points behind Chelsea for a spot in the Champions League, and a point behind Newcastle for a spot in the Europa League. Manchester City is coming off back-to-back wins. First, they beat Leicester City 2-0 before winning over West Ham 4-1.

These teams have faced each other just seven times since 2000, all of them since 2021, coinciding with Brentford returning to the Premier League. Manchester City has five wins, and Brentford has two. Earlier this season, Manchester City won the game 2-1.

Here are the Brentford-Manchester City Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brentford-Manchester City Odds

Brentford: +370

Manchester City: -155

Draw: +350

Over 3.5 goals: -110

Under 3.5 goals: -110

How to Watch Brentford vs. Manchester City

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Brentford Will Win

Brentford has scored well this year. They are scoring 1.9 goals per game this year, scoring 39 goals in 20 Premier League fixtures. They have also scored in 16 of 20 fixtures this year. They have been much better at home this year. Brentford is scoring 2.7 goals per game at home this year, scoring in nine of ten EPL fixtures at home.

The combination of Bryan Mbeumo has been great for Brentford this year. Mbeumo has scored 13 goals on an expected 6.3 this year, while also adding three assists. Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa has scored ten goals on an expected 8.3, while also having two assists. Further, Kevin Schade has been solid this year, often being used as a substitute. He has scored five goals and two assists this year. Finally, Mikkel Damsgaard has moved the ball well. He has six assists on the year, while also adding two goals.

Brentford has not been as strong on the defensive end of the pitch. They are allowing 1.75 goals per game this year. Brentford has four clean sheets on the year, but all of them are on the road. Mark Flekken has been the primary man in goal for Brentford. He has stopped 87 of 121 shots on target, while also having two clean sheets.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has shown they have the firepower to score well. They are scoring 1.8 goals per game over 20 games in the Premier League this year. Manchester City has scored goals in 18 of 20 EPL matches this year. They have not scored as well at home, but still score well. They have scored in nine of ten games on the road, scoring 1.5 goals per game this year on the road.

Erling Haaland continues to be great for Manchester City. He has scored 16 times this year, on an expected 15.8. He also has an assist this year. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne, who could be on the move after the season, has scored twice and added three assists this year. With Rodri still out, Mateo Kovacic has had to be solid in the midfield. He has three goals this year on an expected 1.1. Finally, Bernardo Silva has two goals and four assists this year for Manchester City.

Manchester City is allowing 1.35 goals per game this year. They have been solid on defense on the road as well, allowing just 13 goals in ten games on the road this year. They also have two clean sheets on the road this year.

Final Brentford-Manchester City Prediction & Pick

Brentford has lost their last two Premier League matches at home, falling to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in the two games. Still, both of those teams are higher up on the table than Manchester City. Manchester City has won just one of their last six EPL games on the road. They beat Leicester, but Leicester is in 19th place. They have fallen to Brighton though, which is just a point ahead of Brentford on the table. When they last met, Brentford took the lead in the first minute on a Yoane Wissa goal, but Erling Haaland scored twice in the first half as Manchester City won 2-1. Manchester City was playing better than. With Brentford being a much better team at home expect a close game in this one, and Brentford potentially getting the win.

Final Brentford-Manchester City Prediction & Pick: Brentford ML (+370)