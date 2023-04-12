Brett Goldstein hilariously took a compliment when he was dubbed “sexy” by Variety.

“I’m flattered you’re telling me this, and I will expect you to address me as such from now on,” he said. “How do I feel about becoming a sex symbol? I don’t know. You can say, ‘He blushes, looks confused, his head explodes.’”

Goldstein plays footballer-turned-coach Roy Kent in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. When asked about what he thinks of the “sex symbol” status he gives credit to Kent.

“If that’s a thing, that has nothing to do with me. That has to do with the show, right? Because of the character,” he explained.

Goldstein is a two-time Emmy winner on one of the most-talked-about shows. Ted Lasso is now in the middle of its third and potentially last season. Goldstein’s character is known for yelling “F**k!” yet still sensitive in a way that makes your eyes never divert from one of his scenes.

“Yeah, the grumpy guy,” Goldstein says. “Maybe it’s hairy men. I seem to be the only person in L.A. in the last 15 years who has body hair. Maybe that’s a thing. Like, ‘Whoa, what’s this? This is new!’”

Fellow comedian Mae Martin, who is also a friend of Goldstein says his climb to “sex symbol” status has been enjoyable to witness. “I think he has a healthy level of embarrassment and bewilderment about it.”

“Like all good British comedians, Brett thinks he’s a worm,” Martin adds. “I hope he continues to, even though he’s always been so handsome. But it’s funny — since ‘Ted Lasso,’ even I’m seeing him in a new light. He’s got some new mojo going on. Maybe Roy Kent unlocked some archetypal masculinity in him that now he can’t shut off and it’s like catnip to people.”

New episodes of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Wednesdays on Apple TV+.