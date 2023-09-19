The Milwaukee Brewers are on the road visiting the St. Louis Cardinals for the second game of a four game set. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Brewers lost game one of the series 1-0. It was a low-scoring affair, and the Brewers actually ended up with more hits than the Cardinals in the game. Sal Frelick led the team with two hits in the game. That was about all the offense, though. Freddy Peralta was the starting pitcher in the game. He went six innings, allowed four hits, one run, and struck out six in the game. Unfortunately, he suffered the loss despite the solid performance.

The Cardinals got an outstanding start from Adam Wainwright in the win. In fact, it was Wainwright's 200th win in his career. He went seven shutout innings, allowed just four hits, struck out three, and walked two. Ryan Helsley was able to record his 12th save of the season as he pitched the final 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. At the plate, the Cardinals lone run came off the bat of Willson Contreras. He hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Trevor Megill will get the ball for the Brewers. Drew Rom will get the start for the Cardinals.

Here are the Brewers-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+126)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Megill will be used as an opener in this game, but he has been pitching very well. On the season, Megill has thrown 31 2/3 innings, but he has 48 strikeouts to just eight walks, he has allowed just two home runs, and opponents are batting .250 off him. He will be able to shut down the Cardinals for the short time he is on the mound. After Megill, the Brewers have some suitable relievers that can put shut down the Cardinals, as well. As long as they do that, the Brewers will cover the spread.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are handing the ball to Drew Rom. He just five starts this season, but he is coming off his best start of the season. He threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. In that game, he allowed just two hits, no runs, and struck out seven. The Cardinals won that game 1-0. Rom should be carrying a lot of momentum heading into this one, and that will be good against the Brewers. If he can go five or six strong, the Cardinals will be able to cover the spread once again.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This should be another close game. These teams always play each other tough, and their games are usually close. That was proven to be true in the 1-0 victory for the Cardinals in game one. This game will not be as low scoring, and I expect both teams to put up a few runs. However, I think the Brewers bounce back in this game and cover the spread. Drew Rom is just too unpredictable.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+126), Under 9 (-122)