Brewers make another pitching move.

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly close to officially adding free agent pitcher Jakob Junis to their pitching staff, per MLB insider Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

“Right hander Jakob Junis has a deal with the Brewers pending physical, per source. He's being signed as a starting pitcher after having served as both starter and reliever for the Giants over the last two seasons.”

Junis most recently played in the big leagues in the 2023 MLB season for the San Francisco Giants. In two seasons with the National League West division club from 2022 to 2023, Junis went 9-10 with a 4.18 ERA and 3.69 FIP along with a 109 ERA+ through 63 appearances, including 21 starts.

Based on McDaniel's report, Junis can be expected to see less role out of the bullpen and pitch regularly as part of the Brewers' starting rotation. In 2023, the Brewers finished in the big leagues ranked sixth overall with a 3.94 starters ERA and 15th in starters FIP with a 4.34 mark in that area.

The Brewers' move on Junis is coming on the heels of a blockbuster trade that saw them send Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.

The deal from the Brewers in place for Junis is reportedly for a year and worth $7 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“The team has reached agreement on a one-year, $7 million contract with right-hander Jakob Junis, pending a physical, according to sources briefed on the discussions. Junis, who will be paid $4 million this season with a $3 million buyout on a mutual option, will be a candidate to start, giving the Brewers another option for their rotation.”