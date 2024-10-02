The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off their appearance in the 2024 postseason with a disappointing 8-4 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday. The Brewers started out the first game of their Wild Card round matchup against the Mets strong, going up 2-0 in the first inning, but when they gave up that lead and eventually lost, they made some unfortunate history.

The Brewers became the first team in MLB history to blow a multi-run lead and lose in 4 straight postseason games, according to OptaSTATS.

During last season's Wild Card round, the Brewers were swept in two games by the eventual National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks. In the first game, the Brewers were up 3-0 in the second inning before losing 6-3. They were up 2-0 in the fourth inning of the second game before losing 5-2. In Game 4 of the 2021 NLDS against the eventual World Seres champion Atlanta Braves, the Brewers had a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning before losing 5-4.

The Brewers will have one more chance on Wednesday to try and keep their postseason hopes alive. While it may normally be a good sign to get an early, multi-run lead, based on how the last four postseason games have gone Brewers fans will not feel comfortable until the final out.

What went wrong for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets in Game 1?

After the Brewers got their early lead, the Mets kept on rallying. After a Jesse Winker two-run triple and Starling Marte sacrifice fly, the Mets went up 3-2. The Brewers rallied back after RBIs from Jackson Chourio and William Contreras to re-take the lead and go up 4-2.

The fifth inning is where things really got out of control in Milwaukee. Jose Iglesias beat out an infield single, sliding headfirst into first base, and tying the game at 4-4. After that, Mark Vientos hit a two-run single and J.D. Martinez came in to pinch hit Winker and hit another two-run single to give the Mets an 8-4 lead, the eventual final score.

Brewers bullpen ace Joel Payamps was tabbed with the loss. Payamps, who has been one of the best relievers in baseball over the last three seasons, gave up three of those fifth inning runs in 2/3 of an inning. The Brewers' bullpen has been one of their biggest strengths this season. In order to win Game 2 and come back in the Wild Card round, their bullpen led by Payamps, Devin Williams and Trevor Megill will need to step up.