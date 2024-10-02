After securing a postseason berth stunningly on Monday, the New York Mets are right back at it in the first round of the MLB playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers. As highlighted by Anthony DiComo, Mets beat writer for MLB.com, the Mets' five-run fifth inning against the Brewers was their most productive playoff inning since 2006 NLCS Game 4 against the Cardinals, when they scored six runs.

The Brewers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against Luis Severino. William Contreras singled to right, scoring Jackson Chourio and Rhys Hoskins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Chourio.

The Mets answered right back with three runs in the top of the second when Jesse Winker connected on a triple, scoring two runs. Starling Marte hit a sac fly to center, allowing Winker to score.

In the fifth inning, New York was down one run, 4-3. Marte flied out, Tyrone Taylor doubled, Francisco Alvarez flied out and Francisco Lindor drew a walk. The Mets got hot at this point with two outs. Jose Iglesias reached first on an infield single, allowing Taylor to score and sending Lindor to second. The Brewers brought in LHP Aaron Ashby.

Brandon Nimmo reached on an infield single, sending Iglesias to second and Lindor to third. Mark Vientos singled to right, scoring Iglesias and Lindor and putting Nimmo on third. Vientos reached second on a wild pitch by Ashby. Pete Alonso was intentionally walked. J.D. Martinez pinch hit for Winker, and Martinez singled to right, scoring Nimmo and Vientos and putting Alonso on second. The inning would end after Marte walked, putting Martinez and Alonso on second and third, then Taylor lined out to center.

The Mets went on to win the game, 8-4.

The Mets' improbable playoff run

The Mets went 17-9 in September, their second-best month of the season. This was mostly due to impressive pitching, as the staff put up a 3.21 ERA and .208 OBA over the month. New York also allowed a season-low 76 walks and struck out a season-high 257 batters.

It all would have been for not if it weren't for Francisco Lindor going yard in the top of the ninth against the Atlanta Braves.

New York scored eight runs in the final two innings to secure their place in the MLB playoffs.

Lindor was emotional after the game, explaining what it meant to him, via SportsCenter.

“It was just a great overall team win. Extremely special, it's been a long journey,” Lindor said. “It has been hard. It has been an uphill fight since the beginning of the year. We never quit. We're definitely going to enjoy this one.”

“I really wanted this one. Not for myself but guys like (Jose) Iglesias, everybody in that clubhouse,: Lindor said. “Steve Cohen, everybody. Out families, my wife, my daughters back home. I wanted it for everybody.”

Milwaukee hosts Game 2 against New York on Wednesday, October 2, at 7:30 p.m. EST.