The Milwaukee Brewers are kicking off the MLB trade deadline with a deal involving one of their National League Central mates. The Brewers have acquired veteran Carlos Santana, per Jason Mackey of Post-Gazette Sports.

‘Sources: Pirates have traded Carlos Santana to the Brewers for SS prospect Jhonny Severino. Was 1 of 2 big international signings for MIL in ’22. Story to come.'

Carlos Santana was a name that made sense for the Pirates to move. On the year, he is hitting .235 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI with 45 runs scored and has been. decent offensive piece for the team. However, the Pirates are 12 games below .500 and in last place in the NL Central, so moving some players definitely makes sense.

The Brewers sit in first place in the NL Central, although just 1.5 games ahead of the surging Cincinnati Reds and also have prospects they can dangle. Now it begins with Jhonny Severino heading to Pittsburgh.

The Brewers have Rowdy Tellez at first base, although he is hitting just.213 and was placed on the IL recently.

The Pirates have also been rumored to engage in trade conversations with other players, including Rich Hill, Andrew McCutchen (although those were shot down), and All-Star closer David Bedner. However, Bednar might be the least likely to be moved, given the fact he is under team control.

Once again, with the trade deadline approaching, the Pirates are going to be busy with trade discussions, and there could be more moves involving both the Brewers and the Pirates by the time the deadline comes.