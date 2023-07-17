Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez had surgery on his left ring finger after suffering an injury during pregame warmups, according to the Associated Press.

The surgery will require Rowdy Tellez to miss an additional four weeks, according to the Associated Press. He was shagging fly balls, and his finger got stuck in the center field padding. He has been on the injured list since July 5 for the Brewers. Manager Craig Counsell spoke about the incident.

“It was a freak accident,” Craig Counsell said, via the Associated Press. “Wasn't sprinting, wasn't going at a high speed, believe me. I actually saw it. Looked like a very innocent thing. Probably means we won't see him back with us for four weeks.”

Owen Miller is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at first base while Tellez is out. Tellez is not expected to resume baseball activities for two-to-three weeks, according to the Associated Press, so Owen Miller will have to fill the void for longer. Before the incident, it was viewed that Tellez could potentially return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Brewers sit at 52-42, which is good enough for first place in the National League Central. They are two games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds. The Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals are all eight or more games back. It seems that it will come down to the Brewers and the Reds in the division.

It will be interesting to see how the race goes the rest of the season.