The oldest active Major League Baseball player could be on the move again after ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that both the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in potentially acquiring Rich Hill.

The Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the team back in January, after his fourth stint with the Boston Red Sox in 2022.

“Teams looking for a veteran presence could find a match in Pittsburgh. Rich Hill is a name to watch,” wrote Passan on Tuesday. “It's July, and Rich Hill getting traded in July has happened twice before. Houston or a reunion in Los Angeles sounds about right.”

Hill has bounced around a ton throughout his career. He was drafted three times in the MLB Draft in 1999, 2001 and 2002 before signing with the Chicago Cubs. He's played for the Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, LA Angels of Anaheim, Oakland Athletics, Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets throughout a near 19-year major league career.

The Pirates could also be looking to shop Carlos Santana after a tough offensive season in 2023.

“Carlos Santana's offensive output this season is below-average, but he is regarded as a solid clubhouse leader and the Pirates gladly will shed the final $2 million-plus left on his one-year deal,” wrote Passan.

The MLB insider also made it clear that potential trades for closer David Bednar and starter Mitch Keller, both who will be in arbitration next season, “are unlikely.”

At 44-56 and currently in the basement of the NL Central, the Pirates will be selling at the MLB Trade Deadline, and the 43-year-old Rich Hill could be the first domino to fall.