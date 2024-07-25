The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers lost star left fielder Christian Yelich to the injured list Wednesday. The team feared Yelich’s lower back ailment could cost him the remainder of the 2024 season.

After considering his options, Yelich has decided to rehab the injury instead of getting season-ending surgery, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on X. However, there’s a good chance that Yelich’s back will ultimately require surgery during the offseason.

While he opted against going under the knife and ending his season, it is unknown how long Yelich will be out of action. Although the Brewers have not provided a timeline, Yelich doesn’t sound optimistic about a quick return.

The Brewers are 16 games above .500 and hold a six game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. Yelich has been a big part of the team’s success. The two-time batting champ is putting together his best season since 2019 when he finished second in MVP voting.

Christian Yelich hopes to return to Brewers’ lineup this season

Yelich has 11 home runs, 42 RBI and 44 runs scored for the Brewers despite missing a month of play earlier in the season with a back injury. He leads the league with a .315 batting average and has posted an elite .909 OPS, an OPS+ of 152 and 2.4 WAR in just 73 games. Yelich was selected to his third All-Star game this season.

However, his lower back inflammation was starting to take a toll of late as Yelich went just 1-19 before landing on the injured list. The Brewers even moved him to DH in an effort to lessen the strain on his aching back. Ultimately, it was too painful to play through and Yelich had to be removed from the lineup.

Back issues have been a persistent problem for the former MVP. This will be the 12-year veteran’s fourth back-related trip to the injured list. With Yelich on the shelf for the foreseeable future, the Brewers will have some difficult decisions to make at the MLB trade deadline. The team was already expected to be buyers but the Brewers’ strategy in the wake of their star outfielder’s injury is unknown.