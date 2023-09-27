The Milwaukee Brewers won the NL Central in the most improbable way. While Craig Counsell didn't see it playing out like this, his Brewers have now clinched their spot in the postseason.

They had plenty of help from the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee actually lost 4-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. However, due to a dropped pop fly by Seiya Suzuki, the Cubs fell to the Atlanta Braves 7-6. Suzuki's blunder and Chicago's defeat propelled the Brewers into the playoffs. Counsell could sense a postseason berth was brewing despite Milwaukee's loss to the Cardinals, via ESPN's Jesse Rogers and the Associated Press.

“You could sense something was going on in the stands a little bit,” Counsell said. “Then I turned behind me and looked down the tunnel and some of the clubhouse guys were scurrying around way too fast for us losing 4-1. So I knew something was going on them.”

While Suzuki's error might've propelled them into the postseason, the Brewers have been impressive in their own right with their 88-69 record. Their pitching staff has been one of the best in the MLB, which has helped carry their run. Milwaukee ranks first in opponent's batting average (.227) and second in ERA (3.75).

With the NL Central now locked up, Craig Counsell and company will now turn their sights on the postseason. They aren't likely to be gifted any major wins moving forward. But with the squad the Brewers have built up, Counsell isn't expecting any lucky bounces or muffed fly balls to lead Milwaukee's World Series chase. Instead, just pure talent.