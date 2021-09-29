Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Devin Williams enjoyed himself quite a bit when the Brewers clinched the NL Central on Sunday. However, Williams kept enjoying himself a bit too much, and then the celebratory night turned ugly when he broke his pitching hand by punching a wall.

Williams admitted Wednesday he had too much to drink and punched the wall when he got angry at something. Surgery is required:

https://twitter.com/AdamMcCalvy/status/1443310247477719046

Brewers general manager David Stearns claimed there was no altercation, so it was apparently just Williams getting mad and taking it out on the wall. The relief pitcher will obviously miss some time, but there's a chance he could be available for the World Series if Milwaukee advances that far.

This is a tough blow for the Brewers right before the playoffs. Williams has been a key cog in their bullpen, striking out 87 batters in 54 innings and pitching to the tune of a stellar 2.50 ERA. Milwaukee has one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball, with the bullpen playing a key role in that. In addition to Williams, dominant closer Josh Hader, Brad Boxberger and Brent Suter have all been important.

The Brewers have been in control of the NL Central for months after the Chicago Cubs fell apart way earlier in the season. Milwaukee is currently 94-63, which is still six games ahead of the second-place St. Louis Cardinals, who have won a whopping 17 games in a row.

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are the two best teams in the NL and have to be considered the favorites, but the Brewers and Cardinals shouldn't be counted out. Anything can happen in the MLB Playoffs, but now Milwaukee is going to have to win some games without a key reliever because of his foolish actions.