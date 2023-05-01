Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has seen his prominence significantly rise after a breakout 35-home run 2022 and strong start to this season (eight homers, 20 RBIs), but he is still far from the MLB apex. That doesn’t stop him from boldly addressing the game’s biggest stars like Mike Trout and Bryce Harper, though.

Tellez calls them “Mark” and “Bruce,” respectively because he doesn’t want them to know their among the “best players in the game,” according to an interview he did with Foul Territory. They usually have a scathing response for the 28-year-old slugger.

“They ask me if this is my first year playing,” the self-deprecating Tellez humorously recalled. He debuted in 2018, but flew mostly under the radar early in his career, aside from blasting 21 homers in 111 games in his first full season. Meanwhile, Trout and Harper were winning MVPs and serving as the faces of baseball.

Tellez doesn’t need a name tag now, though, as Trout could easily find it by looking at the league’s long-ball leaders, where it ranks just above the Los Angeles Angels sensation. They both have a head start on Bryce Harper, who is set to make his speedy return to the Philadelphia Phillies after undergoing Tommy John surgery over the offseason.

The production of each player could determine the success of their respective teams. The Brewers (18-10, 2nd in NL Central) might also benefit from the lighthearted atmosphere Rowdy Tellez is helping cultivate.

It is also good to know he is taking it upon himself to keep the elites humble. Even if they don’t appreciate it.