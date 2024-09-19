The champagne was popping in the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse Wednesday night as the scrappy NL Central team celebrated a division title. Not everyone was enjoying bubbly adult beverages though, most notably Brewers star outfielder Jackson Chourio.

Chourio, 20, cannot legally indulge in drinking alcohol, so the Brewers playfully laid into Chourio's youth by giving him special beverages to celebrate with. Milwaukee set up a bucket full of non-alcoholic beer and champagne (perhaps sparkling cider) in front of Chourio's locker. Even if he can’t drink, the young man who has become so valuable to the Brewers should be allowed to enjoy himself.

“I think maybe I'll grab a Coke or something,” Chourio said through an interpreter, per ESPN.

While he might not be allowed to drink, he will definitely remain an integral part of the Brewers' plans as they try to make a World Series run. Their job in the regular season does not end with a division title. Milwaukee can still finish with a top-two record in the National League which would give them a bye to the NLDS.

Chourio sparks Brewers rally

The leadoff hitter of a tie game in the bottom of the ninth inning is crucial to the outcome of the game. Jackson Chourio is not the Brewers' leadoff man but was the first to hit in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday. Who knows how the game would have concluded had Chourio's at-bat gone differently.

Chourio laced a triple, his fourth of the season, to immediately put the Brewers in an advantageous position. A few walks and a strikeout later, Chourio crossed home plate as the winning run on a Jake Bauers single.

It was the latest in a long string of clutch moments for Chourio this season. His teammates recognize how great the rookie is.

“What a player. I don't think anybody is surprised after watching what he's been able to do this whole year,” Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins said, per MLB Network. “This guy just eats up the moment. He did it again tonight.”

Jackson Chourio is just beginning what many hope to be a long and illustrious career. He became the youngest player to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season last week. It could be the first of many accomplishments he achieves in the major leagues.

Will he add team hardware to the mix this October? The Brewers took a step toward that Wednesday.