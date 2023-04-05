Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ offense has gotten back on track following their historically bad start to the season. After being held scoreless through the first 16 innings of their 2023 campaign, the Brewers have since scored 38 runs, 35 of which have come during their past four games. Overall, Milwaukee is now in the midst of a five game winning streak. Luke Voit recently addressed the Brewers’ offensive awakening, per Adam McCalvy.

“I know it’s a young group, but they bring the energy every day,” Voit said Wednesday. “It’s impressive what they’re doing. How many home runs did we have that series? Obviously it’s a good place to hit, but it was really impressive.”

The Brewers, fresh off a sweep of the New York Mets in Milwaukee, are certainly playing well. Luke Voit is known for his power, but he stole a base during Wednesday’s 7-6 victory against the Mets. A reporter told Voit after the game that Milwaukee is “getting contributions from everywhere, including Luke Voit base running and defense,” to which Voit smiled and said “damn right baby.”

Voit’s future with the Brewers was uncertain ahead of Opening Day, but he ultimately was apart of the 26-man active roster. And he’s likely happy about his decision to remain in Milwaukee as a result of the team’s strong performance as of late.

The Brewers have their sights set on making the playoffs once again after missing out on the postseason in 2022. They will aim to continue playing well against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.