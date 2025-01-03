The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to return to the playoffs despite losing a lot in the offseason. While Willy Adames is a big loss they can't replace, they have always succeeded around the edges. They are known for getting the best out of otherwise struggling pitchers, and they are going to try again this year. The Brewers picked up Grant Anderson from the Rangers in a trade, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

“The Brewers have traded pitching prospect Mason Molina for Rangers RHP Grant Anderson,” Hogg reported. “Tyler Jay DFAd to make room on the 40-man.”

Anderson is a relief pitcher with 49 appearances in his two-year career with the Rangers. He was designated for assignment after Texas signed Joc Pederson and the Brewers pounced on the opportunity. Milwaukee has turned plenty of no-name pitchers into bona fide stars and they are going to try again with Anderson.

Last year, the Brewers turned Tobias Myers into a solid starting pitcher. He was stuck in the Chicago White Sox system and ended up in Milwaukee in a non-headline-making move. Without Myers, they would not have made the playoffs last year. Anderson will likely not make that kind of impact, but his career can be turned around.

The Brewers should not stop adding this offseason

The Brewers won the NL Central by ten games last season despite having low expectations after losing Craig Counsell. They also traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles and replaced him with Myers in the rotation. They did not trade Willy Adames which ended up being the right move after his solid season. But he is gone now and they need another big bat.

The Cubs have improved by adding Kyle Tucker to their outfield and sending Cody Bellinger to the Yankees. While the Brewers did clip them by ten games, it should be a tight race next year. There are still plenty of free agents who could sign for a team-friendly salary and fit in Milwaukee.

Money is the big issue for the Brewers, as manager Pat Murphy spoke as if they were losing Adames before they officially did. The Pete Alonso level of available free agents is out of the picture. Bringing in Anthony Rizzo on a cheap, one-year deal could be the move to improve their offense. He could platoon at first with Rhys Hoskins and take over for Gary Sanchez as the designated hitter.