While their offseason had many wondering if the Milwaukee Brewers would compete in 2024, the team was quickly able to dispel any doubts. Now leading the NL Central, the Brewers are in line to get even more reinforcements for their already impressive squad.

Closer Devin Williams will begin a rehab assignment at the High-A level on Saturday, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Williams has yet to make his 2024 debut as he works his way back from a pair of stress fractures in his back.

However, the fact he is able to start his rehab assignment shows the relief pitcher is close to a return. Williams was able to face live hitters for the first time on Tuesday, via Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin. Assuming his rehab assignment goes well and he doesn't suffer an injury setback, Williams will make his return sooner rather than later.

But there is still no exact date for when the closer will make his official return. With so much time missed, Milwaukee won't take the risk of rushing him back at the finish line. Instead, they'll see how he responds to live game action during his rehab assignment and make their decision from there.

Still, the Brewers know that getting Devin Williams back will be a massive boost to their bullpen and overall team. With their 54-39 record, Milwaukee holds a 5.5 game lead of the competition in the NL Central. The four other teams trying to take their crown will have a much tougher time if they have to beat Williams in the ninth inning.

What Devin Williams offers Brewers

Starting his rehab assignment in High-A, it may take Williams some time to get up to speed. That would be true wherever he ended up after already missing so much of the season. But assuming everything goes well health and performance wise, Milwaukee is nearing the return of a true star.

Williams was named Rookie of the Year in 2022 after compiling a 0.33 ERA and a 53/9 K/BB ratio over his 22 appearances. But that was just the start, as he was named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons from 2022-2023. He won the Trevor Hoffman National League reliever of the year in 2020 and 2023.

That 2023 season was a revelation for both Williams and the Brewers. He put up his usual jaw-dropping stats with a 1.53 ERA and a 87/28 K/BB ratio. But Williams also mustered up a career-high 36 saves. He ranked fifth in the league in the category.

With their usual closer injured, Milwaukee has turned to Trevor Megill to fill in. Over his 31 appearances, Megill has put up an impressive 1.53 ERA and 35/7 K/BB ratio alongside his 18 saves. When Williams does make his return, manager Pat Murphy will have a decision to make.

But that's certainly a good problem to have if you're the Brewers. No matter what inning he pitches, Williams is a bonafide stud out of the bullpen. Milwaukee will only get scarier and become more of a real World Series threat upon his return.