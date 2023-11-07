Brewers owner Mark Attanasio addressed manager Craig Counsell shockingly leaving for the division rival Chicago Cubs.

The Milwaukee Brewers lost long-time manager Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs in shocking fashion on Monday, and Brewers owner Mark Attanasio quickly addressed Counsell's departure with a firm response.

“We're all here today because we lost Craig,” Mark Attanasio said, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “But I've reflected on this. You know, Craig has lost us and he's lost our community. It's a really special place to be.”

It is clear that Attanasio was bothered by Craig Counsell leaving the Brewers for the division rival Cubs, who are just about and hour and a half down the road. Attanasio did announce that the rest of the staff is returning for the Brewers next year, so it will be about finding a new manager to fill that role, according to McCalvy.

Counsell going to the Cubs surprised many, including Attanasio.

“When he first told me I said, ‘Are you messing with me?'” Attanasio said, via McCalvy.

As the Brewers look for their next manager, Attanasio described what he will be looking for.

“We're going to look for a manager who can continue having a terrific clubhouse culture and help us keep winning and hopefully get over the hump in the playoffs,” Attanasio said, via McCalvy.

The Brewers put together many competitive teams with Counsell, and were one game away from making the World Series in 2018, when they lost in Game 7 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be interesting to see how the Brewers fill the void after Counsell's departure to the Cubs.