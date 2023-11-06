William Contreras reveal how every Milwaukee Brewers fan is feeling after Craig Counsell became the next manager of the Chicago Cubs.

Craig Counsell shocked the MLB world on Monday, leaving the Milwaukee Brewers to take over as manager of a divisional rival in the Chicago Cubs. Although Counsell did secure a historic deal worth $40 million across five years, you could imagine Brew Crew fans, and players, aren't too happy.

Brandon Woodruff already expressed his displeasure in Counsell departing and shortly after, catcher William Contreras took to social media to reveal his true feelings on the matter.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — William Contreras (@Wcontreras42) November 6, 2023

Counsell is a franchise legend who was a fantastic player in Milwaukee and did a great job as the skipper for nine seasons, leading them to three NL Central titles and five playoff appearances. And while you can't blame him for taking a bag of money, it's ruthless to join the Brewers' biggest rival. There's no other way to put it.

The New York Mets were seen as a strong suitor for Craig Counsell as well, especially given his relationship with David Stearns. But, the Cubs swooped in out of nowhere, firing David Ross for no apparent reason except for the fact that Counsell became available.

Despite giving so much to the Brewers organization, it's hard to imagine the fans ever forgiving Counsell for this. You can almost certainly bank on the 53-year-old getting booed heavily when he returns to Wisconsin.

For what it's worth, Milwaukee offered Craig Counsell a contract extension worth around $5 million per season according to reports, which would've made him the highest-paid skipper in the Majors. Instead, he'll get $8 million per year. Regardless, Contreras and many others on the Brewers roster have a right to be upset with Counsell's decision.