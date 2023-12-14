The two teams swapped right-handed pitchers on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring right-hander Taylor Clarke in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

The Brewers are sending right-hander Ryan Brady and infielder Cam Devanney to Kansas City in exchange for Clarke.

Clarke was 3-6 last season, with a pair of starts and 11 games finished for the Royals. He joins the Brewers with a career record of 15-15 with a 5.03 ERA in 183 appearances, including 26 starts.

Ryan Brady pitched last season in the Brewers farm system for High-A Wisconsin and AA Biloxi. He combined to go 4-4 with a 2.69 ERA in 37 games. Brady allowed 68 hits and struck out 72 hitters in 77 innings.

Cam Devanney spent last season with Brewers AAA club Nashville. He hit .271 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 390 plate appearances.

With the Brewers neglecting to tender Brandon Woodruff, many speculate that the team is in a soft rebuild period, looking to acquire low-cost MLB talent.

The difficulty of finding a trade partner for Woodruff isn't too hard to understand; after all, it is common expectation that Woodruff won't be able to pitch during the 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. For the Brewers, they clearly didn't think it was worth holding onto Woodruff and paying him whatever amount he would have gotten in arbitration to wait for his return in 2025.

Milwaukee has also officially signed Wade Miley to a one-year, $7 million contract Not stopping there, the Brewers have also signed Joe Ross to a major league contract. Miley spent this past season in Milwaukee, pitching to a 9-4 record with a 3.14 ERA and a 79/38 K/BB ratio. Ross underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and has yet to pitch in a major league game since.